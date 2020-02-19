The Texas Bucket List, a weekly syndicated TV show that documents the Lone Star State’s most noteworthy features and experiences, will add Denton’s Chairy Orchard to its show between Feb. 21-23. The Chairy Orchard is a whimsical invention of Denton’s own Judy Smith, costume designer and former owner of Rose Costumes. You, too, can Instagram yourself enjoying the forest of hanging chairs in the 1400 block of Churchill Drive.
■
Last week, jazz pianist Lyle Mays died after an undisclosed illness at age 66. He had long lived on the West Coast, having built an incredible resume in recording and playing with the Pat Metheny Group. But Mays made an impression in Denton, where he studied at the University of North Texas College of Music from 1974-75. Mays played the keyboards for the UNT One O’clock Lab Band back then, and regents professor Dan Haerle remembered Mays fondly.
“Lyle Mays was an exceptional musician,” Haerle said. “I met him in about 1969 at a summer jazz camp at which I taught in Shell Lake, Wisconsin. He was 16 at the time and obviously a prodigious talent. I was teaching jazz piano at the camp and he was already playing at a very high level. I would show him something on the keyboard and he more or less said, ‘Oh, is that what that is?’ He would immediately apply it. It was clear to me that he was going to be a major artist in the not-too-distant future.”
Haerle met Metheny at about the same time at a National Stage Band Camp at Millikin University. He said Metheny was also a pretty huge talent.
“In the following months, I would tell each of them about the other and recommended that they try to do something together musically,” Haerle said. “It’s not clear to me exactly how it came about, but the eventual result was the Pat Metheny Group. It was a thrill for me to witness the beginning of that group, including a concert at North Texas in the fall of 1977, the year I started teaching at UNT. The four of them were traveling in a van that Pat rented from his father, who was a car dealer in the Kansas City area. They packed the four of them, luggage and instruments into that single van. Not too many years later, they were traveling in a bus with two 18-wheelers carrying all their gear!”
■
It might feel a little on the early side, but Denton Benefit League is gearing up for its annual charity ball. The nonprofit just announced the theme of the 2020 ball: “There’s No Place Like Home.” Phyllis Kessel, this year’s chairwoman for the league’s ball, said the idea was influenced by what she saw while serving as the league’s grant chairwoman last year: She saw the many Denton County nonprofits that fight hunger, connect residents with health care, shelter and more.
The ball will be from 6 to 11 p.m. April 4 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. For tickets and more information, visit http://bit.ly/2SXdpKH.
■
Muralists, take note: LSA Burger Co. has announced a call for artists to paint new murals on the walls of the rooftop bar on the Square. Artists can peruse the application and complete it online at www.lsaburger.com/2020-muralists-application. To see a video about the murals, visit www.facebook.com/LSABurgerCo/videos.
Each year, six artists are featured, and the murals serve as a big showcase for each artist and their work. The six artists selected will paint their murals on April 17-18. The burger joint will have a mural celebration at 7 p.m. April 18. Be there with your phone ready to post the art to Instagram.
■
One of Denton’s quirkiest art shows is the “Eggsibition” by Artists Enclave of Denton County. The collective invites local artists, businesses and groups to paint or decorate an egg. The enclave has about 50 eggs for participants to pick up and turn into art. The eggs and instructions are at Sleeping Lizzards during business hours. The popular Denton gift shop is located at 424 N Elm St. Participants can also contact Randall Good, co-founder of the Artists Enclave, to arrange an alternative egg pickup location by emailing goodstudios@outlook.com.
The Eggsibition and silent auction will be 6 to 8 p.m. April 3 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio. The event will benefit the enclave and Helping Hands for Little Hearts.
■
Borman Elementary School will celebrate its 50th anniversary at 4 p.m. March 3 at the school, and music teacher Kiaran Beck is looking for former members of the elementary school’s handbell choir. Want to join in and ring? There is just one rehearsal at 3 p.m. before the anniversary event, and the music will be color coded. Let Beck know if you can help out by emailing kbeck@dentonisd.org.
Parting Shot
“Let me be clear: I am a Methodist. By that, I mean I think John Wesley was a recovery of Catholic Christianity through disciplined congregational life.”
— theologian Stanley Hauerwas