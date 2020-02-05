Big Fatty’s Flaming Foods got a pretty high recommendation.
The 2020 Scovie Awards Competition judging panel of top culinary experts honored the local business with a first place award in the Meat Required, Dry Rub/Seasoning All Purpose category.
Big Fatty’s won with its Mistress Karlita’s Spanking Rub. Big Fatty’s Flaming Foods Inc. is located in Valley View, with a retail store in Denton called Big Fatty’s Spanking Shack. (The business’s new website will be available soon and Mistress Karlita’s Spanking Rub can be purchased by calling or texting 940-391-4891.)
The 2020 competition for fiery and savory foods had 742 entries, up from 676 in 2019. A total of 142 companies entered products, and 113 companies won at least one award. Entries came from 32 states and five countries — England, Hungary, Germany, Croatia and Australia.
Valentine’s Day is approaching and Alamo Drafthouse has just the thing for your true love: If you buy an advance ticket to a movie screening on Feb. 14, you can pay an additional $5 and put a love note on the big screen.
Alamo Drafthouse is offering guests in each of its 41 locations a cinematically sweet way to celebrate the day. And the offer isn’t just for couples — singles can buy a love note for themselves. The love notes are a totally open-ended, 60-character message to run on the big screen. Proceeds benefit relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Australia. The money will be split between UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program to Support Puerto Rico and GlobalGiving’s Australia Wildfire Relief Fund. (The company’s Alamo Gives initiative will also contribute $5,000 to each cause.)
So if you want to surprise your other half (or shout to the world that you’re Lizzo-grade single), you have until Friday to buy a big-screen mash note.
Texas A&M University agriculture researchers don’t abandon their allegiance to the Aggies while looking for more sustainable food supply practices. Researchers at the university could soon have a Texas A&M-branded oyster you’ll be able to order on the half-shell at your favorite seafood restaurant.
“By spawning oysters in the lab from different bays, we can produce seed stock that are ultimately grown out in cages, yielding a consistently attractive and high-quality oyster for you to enjoy at the raw bar,” said Joe Fox, chair of marine resource development at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies and a jointly appointed research scientist with Texas A&M AgriLife Research.
Here’s where the Aggieland branding comes in:
“We could even make a maroon one, if we wanted to,” Fox said.
Because of course they could.
There’s now a duck crossing sign on Highland Park Road by the University of North Texas pond that’s home to a number of ducks, geese and turtles. Denia neighborhood residents reached out asking for help from the city after seeing too many duck casualties caused by speeding drivers. Now, the birds aren’t so great at reading so we’ll probably still have to shoo ducks and the occasional horrible goose out of the roadway, but anything to help out a feathered neighbor.
KUZU-FM (92.9), Denton’s nonprofit volunteer low-power radio station, had KUZUthon3 running from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. last Saturday. The old-school-style telethon (simulcast on radio and on video online at www.kuzu.fm) brought a dozen diverse music acts — including Shiny Around the Edges, Blue GrassFire, Maple and Cygnus — for live performances in the station’s South Elm Street studio. Video highlights that you might not have seen if you were just listening to the FM included Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke’s matching striped sweaters, and Bruce Burns of Wednesday’s Colonel Burns Honkytonk Hour silently and aggressively shoving “tobacco” (actually nicotine-flavored beef jerky) into his maw, cleaning his ears and clipping his nails while Martin Iles, who assembles the audio collage show Woods, made his plea for donations. The membership drive, which continues through February, netted around $8,000 during the telethon.
Ray Roberts Lake State Park’s Johnson Branch Unit (i.e., the part of the park that’s on the other side of the lake from the Denton area) has a couple of Archery in the Park sessions scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. — but in a nod to the holiday, they’re billing it as “Cupid Practice.”
Parting Shot
“I wore black because I liked it. I still do, and wearing it still means something to me. It’s still my symbol of rebellion — against a stagnant status quo, against our hypocritical houses of God, against people whose minds are closed to others’ ideas.”
— Johnny Cash