Argyle resident and retired American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass has just reached a new level. It’s one thing to have your life turned into a Broadway song (“Me and the Sky” in the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, which tells the story of how Gander, Newfoundland doubled in size when international flights were diverted from closed American airspace after the 9/11 terrorist attacks). Bass, who was a pilot flying passengers from France on that fateful day, was in an answer about that history in a recent round of Jeopardy!
Is it just us, or have crews been working on Hinkle Drive for a long, long time? We know, we know. It’s a witless exercise to gripe about road construction in Denton, and we know the results will be a velveteen drive (that probably won’t last long enough). But there are days when we feel like West Hickory Street and Hinkle near Good Samaritan-Denton Village will never, ever be done.
So apparently, more Americans went to public libraries last year. A Gallup poll (check it out here: http://bit.ly/38QmVpc) surveyed cultural activities, and our trips to Denton’s library branches support the findings. Libraries offer a lot — gatherings, books, movies and music — and it’s free if you live in the city limits. We don’t give Denton libraries enough shoutouts in this space, but we should. The library here is so relevant that it reminded us that we didn’t return our New Year’s resolution-supporting cookbooks on time, and that a title we placed on hold was ready for us. And when we shopped the shelves at South Branch Library on a recent Saturday, the place was buzzing (but not too loudly).
But there’s something not so obvious in this Gallup poll’s finding: The library offers a lot of programming and content at no charge. The poll found that most library visitors were young adults, women and low-income families. We believe it. A trip to the movies for a family of four can cost close to $100 if you want snacks and drinks for everyone. So what do you say, Denton? Give props to your local librarians.
Speaking of locals who deserve more credit, let’s hear it for Denton resident Alfredo Sanchez. He’s a tireless advocate for voter registration. On Monday night, Sanchez sat at a table at North Lakes Recreation Center, and invited every person who walked through the doors to register to vote. You’re a good man, Mr. Sanchez. Keep up the hard and thankless work.
Oh, hey. The Parks and Recreation Department is having its 2020 Friends and Family Season Pass Sale, which ends Friday, Jan. 31. Customers can buy up to four season passes for $50 per person (for families bigger than four, each additional pass is $40). The passes must be purchased together, and you buy them online at www.dentonwaterworks.com, in person at any recreational facility, or by calling the Natatorium at 940-349-8800. A payment plan is also available with four equal payments, due by April 30. For more details, call 940-349-7275.
Denton musician Tristan Thorndyke cracked up a cashier during a recent visit to Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods. He told the cashier who was ringing up his purchase that the store had an entire aisle of wine named after his ancestors. The cashier, puzzled, asked which one. Thorndyke answered: ”Miscellaneous whites.” His cashier gave him a stunned look while a colleague (who happened to be black) laughed so hard she had to abandon her register to compose herself.
Arturo Ortega, a freelance conductor who has directed a number of musicals on the Denton stage, got good news about the choir he directs. The Voices of Flower Mound earned an invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall in 2021.
Panera Bread is one of those spots where folks order coffee or a meal, open up their laptop or tablet and get some work done. This week, quite a few customers were simultaneously watching the impeachment trial. We spied at least four people sipping and watching attorneys argue their cases in the Senate trial.
Parting Shot
“They say that even if you are over 50 you can still pick up a musical instrument. I have found this to be true, but really, make sure you bend at the knees.”
— Paul Slavens, a Denton multi-instrumentalist of a certain age