Mr. Frosty’s is a true Denton landmark. Its midcentury exterior has graced more travel shows and photo shoots than we can remember. Well, now the Fort Worth Drive burger joint has a swanky new interior. Well, maybe it’s not swanky, but it is fresh. The ceiling tiles had been sort of — how do we put this? — rusty for years now. It’s a fresh update and we’re here for it.
■
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw was spotted filming his new E! reality show The Bradshaw Bunch at Gnome Cones in downtown Denton on Tuesday. The new show will document the four-time Super Bowl champion’s family life in Oklahoma, and was publicly announced at the end of January. The show is set to begin airing this summer.
■
According to reporting from The Texas Tribune, Denton County voters are outpacing participation rates from most recent political races. Sitting at 2.73% on the seventh day of early voting, county Democrats are outpacing any race in the past eight years. They’ve nearly beat the total early voting participation rate for Democrats in the 2016 presidential race, which typically would have a higher turnout than a primary race. County Republicans, at 3.99%, are outpacing Democratic participation rates, but they’re significantly behind both 2012 and 2016 presidential race stats. Check out the numbers here: http://bit.ly/2viRNk5.
■
University of North Texas will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. The UNT Department of Linguistics will present a family program, “The Language of Now,” from 9:30 a.m. to noon March 28 in the museum’s Oak Room East.
UNT linguistics faculty will lead a discussion that takes on some popular questions: How is the internet changing our language? What do you lose when you lose a language? And are accents and dialects really going extinct? The program is free, but online registration is required at http://bit.ly/32qixeN.
■
Denton Parks and Recreation has partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife and its Neighborhood Fishin’ program for years now. The wildlife department stocks the pond at South Lakes Park so residents and visitors can enjoy nature without driving into the boonies (though we hear the fish bite out there, too). Here’s how they stock the pond: 12-inch or longer catfish are stocked every two weeks from mid-April through October (but not August, because high temperatures affect water quality). The department stocks the pond with rainbow trout every two weeks from late November through early March. The trout will be 10 inches or longer, and each stocking will have about 300 trout. The most recent stocking of trout was last Friday.
Neighborhood Fishin’ ponds are “put-and-take” fisheries. Information on stocked fish and how to catch them is available at the pond. Children under 17 don’t have to have a fishing license.
■
Tomorrow is the first Friday of Lent. If you want to have dinner at Red Lobster, be prepared for a longer-than-usual wait. Or head over to Hoochie’s on East Hickory Street for fish.
Parting Shot
“The ultimate censorship is the flick of the dial.”
— Comedian and musician Tom Smothers