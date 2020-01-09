We decided not to shamelessly eavesdrop on the small film crew that gathered outside of South Branch Library last Saturday. A slim figure wearing a DIY superhero costume (or was it a power ranger/alien combo?) stood near the brick wall of the library, doing take after take of lifting a table. An actress stood by, ready for her take. Exactly one crew member wielded a boom microphone, and the director commandeered the camera. We’d love to know more about this project. If you have details, pass them along.
■
There might have been a Mary Kay convention at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center last Saturday. We spotted a number of pearly pink SUVs in the hotel parking lot. The pink vehicles usually signify a really successful Mary Kay sales rep. That’s a lot of serum, primer and hydrogel eye patches.
■
The Les Mills Bodypump class oohed and ahhed over the brand new floor in the large gym at North Lakes Recreation Center on Monday night. The class had to take its sweaty weightlifting class to a smaller spot in the rec center so crews could lay the new floor.
The new floor is pretty nice, too. It’s made of a material that is firm (friendly for basketball games) and cushion-y, and the regulation stripes for the basketball court are bright and new. And then there was the department’s logo — “Unite, Grow, PLAY” — in the very middle of the new floor. Soon, the floor will be scuffed and stained — but that’s the mark of a rec center that is well loved (and used) by its community.
Speaking of parks and recreation, if you resolved to get more exercise in 2020, don’t overlook Denton Parks & Recreation. You can use nice gym equipment and take group exercise classes for good prices. A Rec Pass is $10 for a year, and group exercise one-year membership to North Lakes Recreation Center is $25 per month.
■
The Los Angeles Times took note — and photos — of a “bizarrely decorated home” in Los Angeles owned by the Dr. Phil family trust. Bizarre covers it. A staircase railing looks like it’s made of vines or snakes that were turned to stone. A dining room curio wall is lined with what looks like semiautomatic weapons (a family representative describes the wall of guns as an “anti-gun art installation.”) A wet bar has bar stools that look painful. Dr. Phil McGraw is an alumnus of the University of North Texas. See photos of the space here: https://lat.ms/2ZYWiLC.
■
Yolian Ogbu, the president of the Student Government Association at UNT, was named to a listicle in Teen Vogue titled “9 Climate Activists of Color You Should Know.” Ogbu is a first-generation Eritrean American who grew up in Frisco. Check out the list here: http://bit.ly/36xZlgp.
Parting Shot
“Why, when men hate themselves, it’s women who take the beatings.”
― Lindy West, in Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman