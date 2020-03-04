You know it’s spring when Tractor Supply Co. on Loop 288 is filled with the sounds of peeping and cheeping. Fuzzy little balls are huddled under heat lamps — leghorns, Rhode Island reds and bantams, to name a few. And one tank is full of fluffy yellow ducklings snuggling and yawning. Kudos to the local shop, though, for its to-the-point signage explaining that chicks and ducklings aren’t Easter presents.
■
Bet you didn’t know Miss Texas Wheelchair 2020 is from Denton. Shawnett Viani, 27, nabbed the crown for a lot of reasons, but we’re guessing that one of the most memorable of them is her advocacy. Viani lives with a rare condition called Larsen syndrome, which afflicts the connective tissues. She’s also deaf, but works for a nonprofit when she’s not working to prevent unnecessary institutionalization of people with disabilities.
Viani also serves on a number of committees — namely the Health and Human Services Commission and the National Council on Independent Living. Viani said she fell in love with Texas at age 16, when she visited an aunt. She went to the University of North Texas and stayed.
■
If you missed the Vote Denton truck, you couldn’t have been looking. The gaudy vehicle wrap was surely visible from space.
■
Last year, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller launched the Child and Adult Care Food Program Farm Fresh Challenge, a one-month drive to promote locally grown food at schools. This month, Miller brings the charge back, but this time, the program will expand into Texas after-school programs, child care and adult day care facilities. The challenge is meant to be a fun and engaging way to encourage the use of locally grown foods and garden-based learning activities while making more Texans aware of nutrition and how Texas-grown food figures into a healthful diet.
■
Our former sister newspaper, The Dallas Morning News, is hoping to create an antidote to the churn of angst-ridden, bad and hostile news with a new section of the daily paper — Inspired. So if you find yourself relishing those “Faith in humanity: restored” posts on social media, you can check out the new uplifting section.
■
Crooked Crust stirred up some hope last week when the local pizzeria’s Twitter account changed its nickname to Fry Street Fair 2020 and tweeted: “Fry Street Fair 2020? Who could have done this?” The tweet might have been a lark, but we know better than to pronounce any Denton festival dead and buried.
■
Speaking of festivals, a pretty big inaugural fest is on the books for 2020. It has an odd name: B.U.T.T.S. Fest, or Better Understanding Trash Through Service Fest. The two-day festival grew out of a local collective of folks who meet on the Square every Monday night to pick up cigarette butts, and has 45 music acts on the schedule to play Harvest House, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios and Armadillo Ale Works on March 14-15. That’s a lot of music for a new festival, and the mission and vision of reducing cigarette waste is a new one for us, but we’re here for it. For more details, check out the festival website at www.buttsfest.com.
■
Denton comedian Joey Johnson told his Facebook friends that he’ll be moving from North Texas to New York at the end of the month — after saving some money for the move. Johnson helped put Denton on the state’s comedy map, throwing his shoulder behind the proverbial wheel in staging a local comedy festival and building the local scene. We’ll always remember him for his part in creating the dumbest but funniest contest we’ve ever seen in Denton: a blind taste test of fast-food chicken tenders. Good luck, and kill those New York comedy audiences.
■
Atomic Candy, Denton’s retro candy shop on the downtown Square, is No. 7 in Only In Your State’s seven old-fashioned chocolate shops. This is an outrage. It should have been No. 1. Atomic Candy isn’t just a stylish spot that sells delicious treats. It sells the most hilarious, stocking-stuffer-worthy gifts ever. If you want to read the list, check it out at http://bit.ly/3aqWozC.
■
Chuck Voellinger, a Denton librarian, posted a photo of a letter wealthy Dallas resident Kenneth Murchison wrote to Denton architect O’Neil Ford. In addition to grumbling about neon signs disrupting Murchison’s view of the Dallas skyline (the letter was penned in 1968), Murchison told Ford that architecture giants I.M. Pei, Frank Lloyd Wright and Eero Saarinen “left permanent memorials of horrors across the nation.” Wonder what Kenneth would make of the Murchison Performing Arts Center on the UNT campus? (It isn’t named for him, but for Lucille “Lupe” Murchison. We’re curious nonetheless.)
Parting Shot
“It was 40 degrees in Denton. Walking downtown I saw a beautiful girl wearing a sports bra. My first thought, ‘What an idiot.’ My second thought, ‘Man, I’m getting old.’”
— Sonny Strait, Denton illustrator and voice actor