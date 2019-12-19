Denton comedian Joey Johnson advanced to the next round in the Funniest Comic in Texas competition. He competed Wednesday night at the Addison Improv. Here’s hoping he gave it his all and earned top honors.
■
Congratulations to Amanda Leavell, a familiar face on the local stage. While studying for finals and graduating magna cum laude from the University of North Texas, Leavell was rehearsing for the upcoming production of Denton Community Theatre’s The Humans. The play runs Jan. 10-19.
■
Looking at architect O’Neil Ford’s sleek lines, you might not think there was an attic at Denton City Hall. But the squirrels found it and can be heard scampering around the ceiling tiles during public meetings. Yet another reason to mind your head when you walk in the door for city business.
■
Pilot Point resident and artist Justine Wollaston is best known for upsetting the apple cart by painting a naked Eve (yes, the biblical mother of all humanity) on the side of a downtown building in 2003. The nudity sparked some outrage from the Pilot Point police — including a demand to remove the mural. Wollaston painted crime scene tape over the bare breasts as a compromise.
Now, Wollaston has written a one-act play about the incident, “The Great Eve of Pilot Point Mural Fiasco: A Comedy in One Act.” Wollaston said the play is a “good fit for college or professional theater.” Wollaston would like to see a company add the play to its 2019-20 season. (A company would have to shoehorn the play into the current season, but it’s still possible. Especially with companies like Sundown Collaborative Theatre operating with lots of verve and flexibility.) If you’re curious, hit Wollaston up on her Facebook page: http://bit.ly/2sK29Io.
■
SCRAP Denton is kicking off a social media campaign. The local nonprofit gives office, crafting and art supplies a second life by taking donations of supplies (and even some materials that aren’t strictly art or office materials but could definitely find their way into a project). The nonprofit celebrates creative reuse in its supply shop, workshops and gallery. Well, while asking for donations, SCRAP has challenged its shoppers to post their reasons for frequenting, shopping and creatively reusing materials at SCRAP by posting on social media and using the hashtag #whyiscrap. To make a year-end donation to the nonprofit, visit denton.scrapcreativereuse.org/donate.
■
We confess we were initially skeptical of the City Council’s new agenda-setting agenda tool. Here’s how it works: a council member makes a one-minute pitch why an emerging topic ought to be discussed during an upcoming meeting; fellow council members have one minute to give feedback, support or dis the idea.
In the good old days, the mayor, the mayor pro tem and the city manager met in committee to set the agenda. But that also meant the city manager could be vulnerable to criticism of killing agenda items.
This week, we decided this transparency is growing on us. Council member Keely Briggs asked for a resolution of support for small businesses facing eminent domain from the University of North Texas, which is partnering with private businesses for redevelopment along Avenue C. In a pitch that lasted less than 50 seconds, she cited the resolution of support for local businesses by the UNT Student Government Association, an online petition of support with 30,000 signatures, and her continuing frustration of telling constituents that there was nothing the city could do.
The resolution will never make it to the agenda, but in just a few minutes we learned where all the council members landed on the issue: Briggs and Deb Armintor, who works for UNT, supported the resolution being on the agenda. Council members Jesse Davis and Gerard Hudspeth opposed it, saying it was not a good look for the city and remembering that UNT is one of the city’s major employers.
Council member John Ryan remained silent, as did Mayor Chris Watts. (It strikes us as strange for the four council members who lean conservative — Davis, Hudspeth, Watts and Ryan — to champion or stay mum about the avatar for Big Government in Denton over the interests and preservation of small businesses. After all, policy to protect the health and preservation of small businesses has been red meat in national conservative rhetoric as long as we’ve been alive.) Council member Paul Meltzer was absent.
■
The U.S. Postal Service has announced two new stamps that will be available on Jan. 18. The two stamps depict two U.S. landmarks: Big Bend (let’s hear it for Texas) and the Grand Island Ice Caves (way to go, Michigan). Both of these landmarks have a majesty all their own, and collectors (and those of us who still use snail mail) will appreciate the way both are illustrated.
The stamps are for customers to pay for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express flat rate shipping with one stamp.
■
We’ve learned to be dubious when popular Denton bands announce they are packing it in. We were among the packed house at Dan’s Silverleaf at Hares on the Mountain’s farewell show a few years ago. Guess what? The band will have a reunion show at 9 p.m. Jan. 11 at Dan’s. Then at 5 p.m. Jan. 12, Hares will cover Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors. We’re very, very interested in how the danger-folk outfit will treat Fleetwood Mac.
■
There’s a new country supergroup in town, and its members wear matching gold satin suits. The Gold Brothers — including Midlake’s Eric Pulido and Joey McClellan, Centro-matic’s Matt Pence and Scott Danbom, and Aaron McClellan of Israel Nash — will play a Christmas gig tonight at Dan’s Silverleaf. Cover is $10.
Parting Shot
“What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”
— The Grinch in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss