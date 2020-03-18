Coronavirus is officially here in Denton County, and with it, massive changes to Denton residents’ work and social lives. The ranks of the Denton Record-Chronicle were told on Tuesday that, as of Wednesday, reporting and sales would happen from home. We’re with our fellow Denton residents as we make the best of what might be a very punishing contagion, and its aftermath.
One local shop immediately moved to offer a boredom-busting feature for those of us working at home and off school. Pender’s Music Co. has offered its vast library of digital sheet music for locals to listen to and download. So if the family has some old band instruments — or you and your roommates have been talking about starting a band — check it out at digital.penders.com. You can listen all you like and browse, but you do have to pay to download the digital files.
Denton musician Paul Slavens took his act online on Monday, recreating his popular “Spontaneous Song Generator” show, which he usually does at Dan’s Silverleaf, now temporarily shuttered. It’s really something — patrons submit a suggested song title, and Slavens and company make up a song to fit it right then and there. He livestreamed a solo performance Monday instead, affecting a British accent, bantering with his audience online and taking tips via Venmo. Slavens’ Monday video has almost 1,000 views. Check out www.facebook.com/slavens/videos_by.
Some of the coronavirus victims won’t ever wheeze, cough or run a terrible fever. Some of them will be women and children (and some men, too) subjected to relationship violence and abuse as a result of sharing close quarters with abusers. Denton County Friends of the Family said this on its Facebook page: “National quarantine measures aren’t just effective at stopping the spread of illness — they also give an abuser more tools to keep their victims isolated. Through increased safety and sanitization precautions, we are still here working tirelessly amid #COVID19 to provide life-saving services to our clients. Want to help us remotely? Donate on our website to ensure we can buy supplies, food, and items for the families we serve.” The nonprofit’s website: www.dcfof.org.
Denton chef and Food Network Star alumna Sarah Penrod was all of us this week when she wondered on social media: “Why is it that as an adult I’m expected to have three to six months income in savings for emergencies but the airlines can’t go five days without a 50-billion-dollar bailout?” One snarky commenter tried to take Penrod down a notch by mentioning Penrod’s turns on the Food Network, but alas, reality television show contestants don’t get corporate sponsorships as a matter of course.
Well, maybe if they win a season, but this isn’t professional sports, and Penrod has worked hard to create her culinary career.
A former University of North Texas professor died while on safari on March 8. Victoria O’Donnell was a professor and department chair of the communication departments at UNT and Oregon State University. She was the director of the University Honors Program for 12 years at Montana State University. O’Donnell was on a dream trip to Africa, one of many vacations she’d taken after retiring. Donations in her name may be made to animal rescue organizations and Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman, Montana.
One of Denton’s really cool, really creative spaces is changing things up with a new model. A Creative Art Studio, a long-running downtown gallery, classroom and meeting spot, is reorganizing as an artists co-op.
In a recent newsletter, the Denton-based Visual Arts Society of Texas reported that it’s now the first to rent wall space at the gallery at 227 W. Oak St. Right now, the society is showing the first- and second-place winners from its monthly “mini shows” and the art that appears the society’s calendar. But the group is so motivated to get member art in to public spaces that it will pay $200 a month for its space and appoint a liaison to attend the meetings from an ad hoc committee the arts group is forming to optimize exhibits for its members in the space.
The arts society played a major role in Oxide Gallery, which devoted a room in a local floral shop to local art. When the florist closed the space (which is now a tattoo parlor), the society lost exhibition space.
Parting Shot
“Without the threats and violence of the Chinese system, in other words, we have the same results: scientists not allowed to do their job; public-health officials not pushing for aggressive testing; preparedness delayed, all because too many people feared that it might damage the political prospects of the leader. I am not writing this in order to praise Chinese communism — far from it. I am writing this so that Americans understand that our government is producing some of the same outcomes as Chinese communism. This means that our political system is in far, far worse shape than we have hitherto understood.”
— Anne Applebaum, in “The Coronavirus Called America’s Bluff,” The Atlantic