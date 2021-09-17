For a group of Denton actors-turned-producers, getting their feature film, Amityville Cult, into the DVD bins at Walmart was a mix of hard work and good luck.
Actors Chance Gibb and Micha Marie Stevens are best known locally for the performances with Theatre Denton. They’d worked with writer and director Trey Murphy on some short films.
Together, the three are at the helm of the Denton-based production company, Bar G Moving Pictures — named in homage to Gibbs’ family ranch.
When they shopped one of the short films to a distributor, it turned into an opportunity.
“We met the people behind ITN Distribution at a festival,” said Gibbs, who has appeared in the title role of Richard III and Tom Wingfield in The Glass Menagerie on the Denton stage. “We had a short film, ‘Leave Only Footprints.’ Two of the people from ITN were judges at the festival, but they also have a studio where they have companies come in and film on a micro-budget. It’s not even a sound stage. That’s how small it is.”
Gibbs, Murphy and Stevens pitched a short film, “Facetime” to the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company.
“They didn’t want that film, but they asked us what else we were working on,” Gibbs said.
Murphy said the company offered up an idea they hadn’t even done a treatment for — a film about a man who finds out the grandmother he never knew died and left him her strange and spooky house. The man, Stanley DeFeo, visits the house in a small town named Amityville. As Stanley picks through the house, he uncovers family secrets — and a town of sinister characters.
“They asked us if we could get them a script in a month,” Gibbs said.
“We told them we could,” Murphy said. “So we made it happen.”
The film was shot in Pilot Point, Olney and Bellville — each a small town with the kind of atmosphere the producers thought lends itself to horror. They shot some scenes at Murphy’s house in Denton, as well as Gibbs’ house in Unicorn Lake.
“The majority of the film was shot in a house that was willed to someone and that no one had lived in for a long time,” said Murphy, who has photographed abandoned buildings and houses for years, operating by the ethos of bringing a camera and a curious eye, but “leaving only footprints.”
They hustled to pull together a film crew and the cast during COVID-19.
“We had to keep things really small,” Stevens said. “Not just because of the budget, but also because we had to keep everyone as safe as possible. We had two to three production assistants, a sound designer, two camera operators and a director of photography. We kept everything pretty lean.”
Stevens and Gibbs wore both producer and actor hats, with Gibbs appearing as the leading man, Stanley DeFeo, and Stevens playing the role of Stanley’s deceased grandmother. Murphy got COVID-19, though, and the crew had to pivot.
“I work from home, so I wasn’t too bad off there,” Murphy said. “And I was able to talk to Micha, Chance and the crew by text. They would send me pictures and we’d talk about how to get the shots and the scenes. We were able to work through it.”
Stevens said she and the crew would set up scenes after finishing a shoot, sometimes rearranging furniture while wearing her costume. At one location, Stevens said, the atmosphere was creepy.
“I went into one of the houses, I remember walking up to the door and putting the key in, opening it and there was a TV on,” Stevens said. “I was like ‘Oh my God, I just walked into the wrong house.’”
Stevens said she stepped out, called a crew member to make sure she was at the right house. She was in the right spot, and said that during scene preparations, another television in the house turned on by itself.
“That house was [expletive] haunted,” she said.
The project required the producers to evaluate fear. Murphy said they decided to let audiences use their imagination whenever possible.
“It’s the stuff you imagine that’s really scary,” he said. “It’s always the monster you can’t see that scares you.”
“There’s also sound,” Stevens said. “The placement of sound is important. There’s a scene where you hear a clock ticking, then you don’t hear it until something important happens.”
Murphy said the project taught producers an important lesson about horror.
“One of the most frightening moments in the movie is the way Tom [Young, who plays the role of Jeremy] tells the story. Telling a story properly, without cutting away, can be really chilling. If you can tell a frightening story really well, you don’t need much else,” he said.
The company wrapped the movie by January, and Walmart created the poster: a spooky, moody portrait of a figure in a red cloak standing in front of a house that includes the famous quarter moon windows. A few blackbirds suggest death, and a leafless tree claws at the walkway below. Walmart also renamed the direct-to-DVD film from its original title, Birthright: An Amityville Horror.
The film will be on the shelves — or in the DVD bin — at Walmart in November. And the executive producers of Bar G Moving Pictures are already working on their next project.
“Everything I’ve done has been horror, but there are other things, other kinds of movies, I want to do,” Murphy said.
Stevens said the company might be small, and it might be realizing dreams on a shoestring, but the producers are hungry. Stevens said she hopes the company will continue to create projects in and around Denton, drawing on local talent in front of the camera and behind it.
“We’re very much a Denton group,” she said. “A lot of people probably don’t know what an active film scene we have here. There is one, and we are Denton.”