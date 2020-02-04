Bill Brooks is a Denton native who started playing music as a high schooler.
He plays his first show in Denton, though, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at LSA Burger Co. He’s the guitarist and one of the singers in the Dallas three-piece, Missing 3.
If his name rings a bell, its because the Brooks family in Denton owned two drug stores — one just next door to the Campus Theatre, the other next to Flow Hospital.
“I was the youngest of four older sisters – Suzanne, Malynn, Elaine and Annette,” Brooks said. “My grandfather was a pharmacist. My dad was the manager of the stores. At some point, my family got instruments for my sisters. They took lessons and got really good at it.”
Three of the sisters formed the Brooks Sisters, with Malynn on keyboards, Annette on drums and Elaine on bass. They played at the drugstore, then at state fairs across the country. The fair in Topeka, Kansas a gig that brought the sisters face-to-face with the Beatles. Eventually, they played on the Ed Sullivan Show.
“I was introduced into the act as the guitarist at 17,” Brooks said “We played together for a few years. In 1978, I left the group to form a group called Backstreet — and I know that makes you think of the boy band. We came first.”
Backstreet worked hard and played a lot — eventually making it onto “Star Search,” a 1980s-era television talent show with Sawyer Brown, and lost.
Brooks has been a hair stylist in Allen for decades, but he never left music for good. He’s been in a cover band, Moving Color, for 30 years.
“We’ve kind of all come to the conclusion when we were in our mid-30s that we wanted to make music with other friends without stressing about working on our own projects,” Brooks said.
Some people dismiss cover bands as being less-than-serious and not quite artistic. But for Brooks, playing popular music has been a way to keep up his chops and share music. Moving Colors plays dance music heard on adult contemporary radio formats. Missing 3 plays a pretty broad palette of music.
“We play a lot of different music,” Brooks said. “From Stevie Ray Vaughan to Johnny Cash. From Depeche Mode to Jimi Hendrix and the Black Keys.”
Missing 3 is Brooks, Joey Salvia on bass and lead vocals, and Tom Diekmeier on drums.
Diekmeier is a Topeka, Kansas, native who studied jazz and music theory at the University of North Texas. He spent 25 years in Los Angeles as a studio musician who’s played with Dwight Sills and Michael W. Smith. He’s a multi-platinum producer, songwriter and mix engineer with five number one singles in seven different countries.
Salvia is a songwriter and musician who was born in Brooklyn but is known for his work in broadcast radio (ESPN, Fox News, Cumulus and Westwood One). He has spent most of his life performing and recording professionally. He and Brooks met at the Dallas Guitar Center just after Salvia moved to Texas. After they jammed together in the store, they started making music. Brooks and Salvia play in both Missing 3 and Moving Colors.
“We are very crowd-engaging group,” Brooks said. “And very entertaining. There’s just kind of a magic that happens when we play together.”