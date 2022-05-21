Honorary Texas Ranger and millionaire Rex Cauble waves to a friend as he steps aboard his jet at the Denton Airport. Cauble’s involvement in a high-profile drug scheme is the focus of an upcoming HBO show.
Way back in 1980, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright wrote a story for Texas Monthly titled, “Rex Cauble and the Cowboy Mafia.” HBO has now branded it a “buried treasure of a true crime mystery.” So, at a time when true crime, Texas style, is saturating the streaming universe, HBO will soon saddle up King Rex.
Born to cotton farmers in Vaughan, not far from Willie Nelson’s hometown of Abbott, Cauble was a multimillionaire horseman who’d made his initial fortune as a wildcatter and who, in the words of Texas Monthly, “brought glamorous Western apparel to prominence through his Cutter Bill Western World stores.” The Cutter Bill chain was wildly successful. With locations in Dallas and Houston, it came to be known as “the West’s Neiman Marcus.”
But Cauble was caught up in one the biggest drug plots in American history.
And that was a shocker in more ways than one. Cauble, an honorary Texas Ranger who made his home in Denton, had once been outspokenly anti-pot. His undoing was being nailed on 10 counts, including racketeering and embezzlement. Despite being convicted, he never stopped saying he was innocent — until he died in 2003 at 89. The HBO series, like Wright’s article, says Texas Monthly, “will explore how Cauble’s close friendship with a horse trader named Charles ‘Muscles’ Foster led to his downfall.”
And, how’s this for some Hollywood cred? Henry Winkler, who came to fame as “the Fonz” on Happy Days, will play Cauble. Winkler’s son, Max, will direct.