Argyle resident Beverley Bass, a pioneering female pilot for American Airlines, was at the controls when flights were diverted on 9/11. Bass will retell her story Sunday in a talk presented by Denton Community Theatre.
Denton Community Theatre continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a free event featuring Beverley Bass, a local retired pilot who became a character in a Tony Award-winning musical.
“Come From Away — The True Story” will be at 3 p.m. this Sunday at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St.
Bass was among the commercial airline pilots forced to divert their flights on Sept. 11, 2001, when the World Trade Center attack led to the closing of American airspace. Bass landed her international flight from France in Gander, Newfoundland, and her plane was one of those that brought 7,000 passengers to Gander — doubling the population of the tiny town. When the passengers were allowed to disembark, they were greeted by the residents, who stayed up all night cooking and gathering supplies for the grounded passengers.
From left: Jenn Colella (who played the role of Denton County resident Beverley Bass), Kendra Kassebaum and the cast from 'Come From Away,' one of the 2017 nominees for Best Musical in the 71st annual Tony Awards.
Beverley Bass is pictured here early in her career for American Airlines, where she worked as a flight engineer, a pilot and eventual as the first female captain for the carrier. The cockpit was one of her favorite places, and still is.
Argyle resident and retired American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass is pictured in 1977, shortly after being hired as one of the first three female pilots for the carrier. In 1986, she was the first woman to be promoted to captain at American Airlines.
Captain Beverley Bass, a pioneering female pilot for American Airlines, was at the controls when flights were diverted on 9/11 to Gander, Newfoundland, poses for a portrait at her home in Argyle, Texas on May 24, 2017. Jenn Colella, plays her in 'Come From Away,' one of the Tony nominees for Best Musical. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News)
Argyle resident Beverley Bass is pictured here with the 1953 Beechcraft Bonanza she used to carry bodies for a mortician. It was her first paying job as a pilot.
Bass became a featured character in Come From Away, the Tony-winning musical about how Gander gave its best to strangers, when none of them knew how long they would be grounded. The musical’s Beverley Bass character tells her remarkable life story — a girl who loved horses and airplanes who became the first woman pilot for American Airlines — in the song “Me and the Sky.”
Bass and her husband, longtime Campus Theatre volunteer Tom Stawicki, will share their stories of the historic event. Bass will read her children’s book Me and the Sky: Captain Beverley Bass, Pioneering Pilot, and there will be copies available for purchase and autograph at the event. Attendees will get to hear the soundtrack from the musical during the event.
The tour of the musical opens in Dallas on Tuesday.
The seminar is free, but reservations are required by calling 940-382-1915. Seating is limited, and reservations are moving quickly.
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.