Denton Community Theatre continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a free event featuring Beverley Bass, a local retired pilot who became a character in a Tony Award-winning musical.

Argyle resident Beverley Bass, a pioneering female pilot for American Airlines, was at the controls when flights were diverted on 9/11. Bass will retell her story Sunday in a talk presented by Denton Community Theatre.

“Come From Away — The True Story” will be at 3 p.m. this Sunday at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St.

Bass was among the commercial airline pilots forced to divert their flights on Sept. 11, 2001, when the World Trade Center attack led to the closing of American airspace. Bass landed her international flight from France in Gander, Newfoundland, and her plane was one of those that brought 7,000 passengers to Gander — doubling the population of the tiny town. When the passengers were allowed to disembark, they were greeted by the residents, who stayed up all night cooking and gathering supplies for the grounded passengers.

How a local pilot became a Broadway character

Bass became a featured character in Come From Away, the Tony-winning musical about how Gander gave its best to strangers, when none of them knew how long they would be grounded. The musical’s Beverley Bass character tells her remarkable life story — a girl who loved horses and airplanes who became the first woman pilot for American Airlines — in the song “Me and the Sky.”

Bass and her husband, longtime Campus Theatre volunteer Tom Stawicki, will share their stories of the historic event. Bass will read her children’s book Me and the Sky: Captain Beverley Bass, Pioneering Pilot, and there will be copies available for purchase and autograph at the event. Attendees will get to hear the soundtrack from the musical during the event.

The tour of the musical opens in Dallas on Tuesday.

The seminar is free, but reservations are required by calling 940-382-1915. Seating is limited, and reservations are moving quickly.

