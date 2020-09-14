Another Denton music festival has decided to go virtual.

Denton Blues Fest, presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce, will happen online Saturday, Oct. 24.

While official times haven’t been announced, event officials said the day will start in the morning with karaoke performances, followed by hand-picked, recorded highlights from the last nine years of the festival.

Denton Blues Festival: A glance back at 2019

1 of 3

The festival is inviting sponsors to participate with 30-second promotions that organizers will include in the virtual event.

The chamber inaugurated the festival in 2011, bringing regional and national blues artists to Quakertown Park for two days each fall. The performances include local talent and a popular karaoke concert that usually starts the festival on a Friday night, and then ends with a nationally known artist as the closing night headliner.

— Staff report

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!