Denton Blues Fest, presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce, will happen online Saturday, Oct. 24.
While official times haven’t been announced, event officials said the day will start in the morning with karaoke performances, followed by hand-picked, recorded highlights from the last nine years of the festival.
Event organizer John Baines, left, greets Mz Connie after she and The Hard Drive Band finish performing for the crowd during The Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, on Sept. 21, 2019. The festival kept attendees busy with lots of music, food and family fun on Saturday.
Little Elmo and The Mambo Kings perform for the crowd during The Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, on Sept. 21, 2019. The festival kept attendees busy with lots of music, food and family fun on Saturday.
Jeff Woo
Jeff Woo
Fingerprints performs at the Denton Blues Festival on Sept. 22, 2019 at Quakertown Park in Denton.
Kara Dry
The festival is inviting sponsors to participate with 30-second promotions that organizers will include in the virtual event.
The chamber inaugurated the festival in 2011, bringing regional and national blues artists to Quakertown Park for two days each fall. The performances include local talent and a popular karaoke concert that usually starts the festival on a Friday night, and then ends with a nationally known artist as the closing night headliner.