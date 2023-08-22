The Denton Blues Festival has announced artists and headliners for its 25th anniversary celebration, Sept. 15-17 at Quakertown Park.
Since 1998, the festival has become a Denton tradition, featuring local and national artists, a community karaoke tournament, local vendors, arts and crafts, and more.
William “Big Bill” Morganfield, the son of legendary blues singer Muddy Waters, and the Houston-based Keeshea Pratt Band will headline this year’s festival.
As the son of Muddy Waters, Morganfield has forged his own path. His music weaves tales of life’s highs and lows, reflecting his multifaceted talents that continue to reverberate through the blues world and beyond, a press release from festival organizers said.
Morganfield has earned multiple accolades, including being inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame as a master blues artist.
The Keeshea Pratt Band plays a blend of blues and old-school Motown. Led by the vocals of Keeshea Pratt, the band won first place at the International Blues Challenge in 2018, which solidified their status on the blues scene.
Full lineup
Friday, Sept. 15
All day: Community karaoke battle
Saturday, Sept. 16
William McKinney
Four Kingz of the Southern Soul
Eyce
Little Elmo and the Mambo Kings*
Wanda King
Mark May
Gregg Smith
Sharnette Hyter
Big Bill Morganfield, featuring the Superkings band
Sunday, Sept. 17
Larry Lumpkin
Paul Byrd
Summer Wolfe
Captain Jack Watson
Fingerprints*
The Keeshea Pratt Band
* indicates local to Denton
