The Denton Black Film Festival screens more short and feature-length films than any one person can get to. There are titles that examine the country’s journey for greater social justice and racial equality. There are genre films — horror/suspense, drama and documentary — and there are short films and web-based films galore.
Features Editor Lucinda Breeding and freelancer Stanton Brasher screened some of the offerings for your consideration.
Flint: The Poisoning of an American City
85 minutes. 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the Campus Theatre.
Flint is an international buzzword for bureaucratic failure, governmental malfeasance and environmental disaster. Director David Barnhardt knows his audience knows the basics: lead pipes poisoned the water of thousands of residents of Flint, Michigan, with deaths, chronic illness and developmental delays among children attributed to lead poisoning.
Flint puts the disaster in context: The Flint River was polluted by the lumber and automotive industries during the 1900-1930s. The rise of General Motors, Buick and A.C. Spark Plugs brought prosperity to the city that boosted white and black neighborhoods and improved public schools. (City fathers piped water from Detroit for decades before leaders returned to the Flint River.) When General Motors started closing plants, the city’s neighborhoods suffered.
Barnhardt interviews Flint residents, specialists in groundwater and engineering and uses archival footage from congressional hearings to sketch out a cautionary tale: Much of the country’s infrastructure is aging, and miles of old lead pipes traverse the soil under American communities. Add in relaxed environmental regulations and poor oversight in many of these communities, and a generational disaster looms. The consequences are most dire in poor and predominantly black communities.
Flint shows how a politically hog-tied local government was rendered impotent by state-mandated emergency management, and how a distant state and federal government failed to act with urgency to help 100,000 people poisoned by lead pipes. The kicker? Barnhardt shows how Nestle pumped safe water from Flint for $200 a year. Meanwhile, residents still received bills for unsafe water. Those who protested by withholding payment? The local government has placed liens on their homes.
— Lucinda Breeding
Friend Request
61 minutes. 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Alamo Drafthouse Denton.
Not to be confused with the 2016 supernatural horror film of the same title, Friend Request — which is making its North Texas premiere at this year’s Denton Black Film Festival — is much scarier.
Director Kerry Anne Z. Frazier crafts a narrative that is not only terrifying for parents, but should serve as a bit of a warning to teenagers. What starts as a simple slumber party turns into a nightmare when a group of 15-year-old girls decide to deviate from their original plans and go to a bar after being invited by a new online friend. Once the bar manager discovers they are underage, the manager offers a ride home. Instead, the driver has other ideas and the girls end up in a trafficking ring while their scared and confused parents grapple with the reality of their missing daughters.
This film was shot on a shoestring budget, and it’s easy to tell. But Friend Request still puts viewers on the edge of their seats. These girls are typical teenagers — bratty, rebellious and inclined to break some rules. They could be anyone’s daughter, and that is what makes Friend Request so horrifying.
— Stanton Brasher
Girl DADS
25 minutes. 10 a.m. Saturday at the Campus Theatre.
Black fathers face a persistent, ugly stereotype in America: that black fathers are somehow inferior to fathers of other races. This assumption hurts the black community in general, but individual fathers, living normal lives with their children, bear the pain in an intimate way.
Director J. Wiggins smashes this stereotype. In Girl DADS, he brings several black fathers together to discuss how they parent and how deeply they love their daughters.
Wiggins, a professional photographer and first-time director, brings these relationships to life with minimalism. Mostly a series of interviews with some still images, the film paints a picture of life as a black father in America — and it feels very familiar. These dads make breakfast, go on outings, cuddle, wrestle and nurture the emotional intelligence of the daughters they are raising.
The simplicity and familiarity Wiggins brings to the screen is intentional, because he believes that an involved, loving black father is not something that should be considered out of the ordinary. It’s not something that is worthy of special praise or honorable mention. Rather, it should be normalized.
The fathers, all from diverse backgrounds, agree. One of them tells a story about how he was praised for taking his family to lunch after church — and how that angered him more than anything because he was just doing what his father had done before him. Another father speaks about how he wanted to be the first man to tell his daughter she is beautiful because he didn’t want her to have to wait for that validation from a boyfriend.
These ideas aren’t new, and they certainly are not new to black fathers. Wiggins wants the world to see that, and Girl DADS is a wonderful approach to giving the world a look at a typical and loving black father.
— S.B.
The Birth of Deceit
85 minutes. 8 p.m. Friday at Alamo Drafthouse.
Ambitious director Yaw Agyapong works with a stilted, heavy-handed script and some inexperienced performers in his horror film The Birth of Deceit. But with Jordan Peele using the genre as a meditation on the insidious ways racism infects 21st century America in Get Out, Agyapong has a promising template to work with.
In this narrative feature, Ambar (Nessa Noel) returns to her hometown to celebrate her late mother’s birthday. Orphaned at 7, Ambar is drawn into the strange, off-putting web of Lucy (Jennifer Silverstein), a cop who was also her mother’s best childhood friend, and her husband, Harold (Terrence Keene). A dark and demented secret lies beneath the picturesque calm of the town, and the more Ambar learns about the chilling, racially insensitive Lucy, the more danger is exposed.
A creeping unease claims Ambar’s friends, Oggie (Devin Richardson) and Amanda (Alicia Dell’Aria), but the story stretches credibility. It’s not a first-rate thriller, but with Noel’s wide-eyed naivete and Silverstein’s frosty pleasantries, the movie strikes some good notes. In the end, Agyapong considers the sneaky ways racism and bias poison relationships and institutions.
— L.B.
The SixTripleEight
72 minutes. 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Alamo Drafthouse.
When people think of World War II, they often remember concentration camps, heroic soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, and the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.
However, the biggest war in human history is ripe with stories of the unknown and of the forgotten. The SixTripleEight tells one of those stories.
The U.S. government commissioned 855 black women to serve in an all-female unit — Unit 6888. Their mission? To handle millions of letters and care packages sent to our soldiers overseas.
You might think that these brave women would be seen as soldiers as they traveled to Europe. But even in the face of a common enemy, they were still viewed as black women. Segregated from white service personnel on the trains, in the mess halls and even among their fellow soldiers, these women went above and beyond to accomplish their mission of organizing and dispersing 17 million pieces of mail.
When they got home in 1946, these women weren’t recognized alongside their white counterparts. The slight wasn’t rectified until 2019, when Sen. Jerry Moran introduced legislation to award the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion with gold medals of honor.
Director James William Theres uses interviews from family members, historians and actual soldiers from the 6888th Battalion to honor their work and sacrifice in a deeply moving and interesting portrait of history that took far too long to be recognized.
Theres will attend the festival, with retired Maj. Gen. Mary Saunders serving as the host. The event is sponsored by Texas Woman’s University.
— S.B.
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
102 minutes. 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Campus Theatre.
George Kunhardt expertly parses the sprawling career of attorney and civil rights activist Bryan Stevenson.
Stevenson founded the Equal Justice Initiative, a Montgomery, Alabama-based nonprofit that advocates for criminal justice reform, racial justice and education and founded a museum and memorial of enslavement and lynching. True Justice follows Stevenson from his childhood in a segregated classroom, his education at Harvard Law School, and his work representing wrongly convicted, unfairly tried and death row inmates.
True Justice draws a clear and direct line between the genocide of indigenous American peoples, enslavement, the Jim Crow era’s lynchings to mass incarceration. Kunhardt’s team presents archival photos, footage of Stevenson’s Supreme Court arguments and work with clients. Stevenson, who is black, is a driven, ambitious and soulful defender of human rights.
Kunhardt concludes the documentary (which aired on HBO last year) with footage of thousands visiting the Legacy Museum, and of children gathering soil from places where Americans — most of whom were black — were lynched. At once sobering and triumphant, True Justice indicts the past we hide from, and urges the viewer to expect more from themselves and their country.
— L.B.
Why We Laugh: Black Comedians on Black Comedy
95 minutes. 3 p.m. Friday at NCTC Denton, in Lecture Hall 212.
When you think of important civil rights leaders, you might automatically conjure images of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman, Maya Angelou and Ruby Bridges.
While the legacies of these heroes are imperative in remembering the movement, there are plenty of unintentional activists who played an important role in bringing the black experience to white culture. Some of them did that by making white people laughing right along with them.
Redd Foxx, Richard Pryor and Dick Gregory were able to stand on stages and talk about being black in America during some extremely tumultuous times. Foxx went on to star in a hit TV show, Sanford and Son. Pryor became a huge movie star. Gregory wrote a book that turned a mirror on white America. Each one advanced black status and created not only acceptance, but love and understanding for a culture that had previously been demonized by white society.
Why We Laugh focuses on more than these three comedians, but it definitely proposes that they were a major part of the turning point in comedy. They were cracking jokes that took black culture and people from being the butt of the joke to making the jokes themselves. This is a very important distinction.
Directed by Robert Townsend, himself a major figure in black comedy, the film also features Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Whoopi Goldberg and many members of the Wayans family. Originally released in 2009, the film has some cringe-worthy moments — discussing the impact of Bill Cosby, specifically. But the age of the movie reflects the knowledge that Townsend had at the time and would likely not feature a section on Cosby if it were made today.
As poignant as it is funny, Why We Laugh shows the audience that the civil rights movement is multi-faceted and that education has often come through humor.