Imagine you’re on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate your relationship. You’re looking to get the sparks going again but you and your partner wander into a magical town that seems to be a 1940s/'50s musical a la Oklahoma! And in Lobster fashion, you can’t leave until you find true love.
This is the pickle Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key find themselves in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!
The couple play Melissa and Josh — and their routine of coffee, medical work and bed, with little interaction in between, is upended in a land where townspeople sing about corn pudding and dance atop school desks. It’s so silly you can’t help but laugh, scratch your head and embrace it all.
The Denton Record-Chronicle sat down with Ms. Strong, series creator Cinco Paul (writer of the Despicable Me movies) and director Barry Sonnenfeld (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) via Zoom audio to discuss this new meta-musical. In the transcribed interviews below, we talk about the fun in deconstructing the genre, the elements that ring true amid the song-and-dance numbers, and the classic musical aesthetic.
Cecily Strong Q&A
Preston Barta: It’s interesting when you watch something with your significant other, and something happens in the story that brings about a debate. There’s a scene in the first episode when Melissa thoroughly pours out her heart to Josh, and he simply replies, “I feel the same way.” That scene caused my wife to look over at me so quickly to say, “Yep. You do that.”
How often does that happen to you, when you’re watching something with a loved one or friend, and an unexpected, maybe uncomfortable, exchange occurs as a response to the material?
Cecily Strong: "Well, I hope it's not too uncomfortable of a debate. [Laughs] I actually thought this love story has helped me with my own. I was watching [the series] with my friend recently, and I love hearing stories like you just told. My friend said, 'Oh, wow. Maybe [my partner] and I are going to be OK.’ Even with my mom, when [my character] said, 'That's the sexiest thing any man's ever said to me,' when [Josh] says, ‘You were right about everything.’ My mom said, 'Oh my God! Yes!’ So, I love that there are moments like that. That lets us know we've done it right."
Yes. That relationship dialogue is so great and authentic, especially when Melissa thinks the phrase is “doggy dog” instead of “dog-eat-dog.” I’ve been there before — not with that particular expression but something similar.
“That’s so funny! Actually, that exact conversation happened between Cinco Paul and his wife. And she’s very smart. She’s a doctor, too. So, she may as well have been right.”
Ooh, I’m talking to Mr. Paul next. I will definitely ask him about it.
“You should!”
What would you say was the greatest piece of dialogue or thematic element that somehow worked its way into the fabric of your life? Have you noticed any small changes within you in response to being a part of Schmigadoon?
“Absolutely! I mean, I think the show truly, unabashedly wears its heart on its sleeve and says, ‘This is about love and wanting to be better.’ We're not being snarky at all about it. That’s what we're really saying. And I think it's brave and a joy to do that. It feels good to do that. And I hope to do it more. I hope people feel like they can do it more, and that it's OK. It's OK to say we love each other.”
That’s wonderful.
Before I go, I wanted to ask about the sets. It’s so cool to see that this show is supposed to be in the real world, yet the sets look like they’re in a studio like a musical from the '40s or '50s. You know the set life from your time on Saturday Night Live, but did the Schmigadoon! set open you up creatively in a way that you didn’t expect?
“Oh, yes. I mean, the sets were so amazing and detailed. It just made me want to play in them. I was like, ‘If I were a little kid, this would have been my absolute joy.’ I couldn't believe they built all that. Everything was practical, every little detail. It was unreal. They're so talented. It’s ridiculous.”
Cinco Paul Q&A
Preston Barta: I was just telling Ms. Strong how much I appreciated the authentic dialogue between Melissa and Josh in the series. There are quite a few moments throughout where I was like, “I’ve had that conversation before.”
Cinco Paul: “That's so good to hear because that was really important. [Strong and Key] are a huge part of that. They hit it off immediately and had this great chemistry. It was really crucial for the success of the show that the central relationship felt real. And that you could root for them because they go to crazy town. And so, the more real and genuine they can be, the better everything else is going to play.”
Ms. Strong was just telling me that the “doggy dog” moment in the series comes from an exchange you had with your wife?
“Yes. That is correct.” [Laughs]
Does your wife pick up on these plucked moments from your life in show or do you run certain things by her? How did she respond to the “doggy dog” bit?
“Well, there are some subtle things that I just wonder, ‘Yeah, is she going to see it?’ But the scene you speak of, I got the OK from her. She always feels a little embarrassed that she thought it was ‘doggy dog.’ But I said, ‘Sweetie, I think this would be perfect for the show. So, can we please use it?’ And she said it was fine. She loves it now. I mean, who wouldn't love getting to be played by Cecily Strong?”
That’s the truth.
What’s cool about the series is picking out all the nods to other musicals. It could come through the songs, sets or even the camera movements. What was the research process life for you in creating and writing this?
“In some ways, I've been researching this my whole life. I love musicals and watching them over and over and over again. But when we got the go-ahead to write the show, I really did a deep dive and watched everything, even the bad ones, and there are many bad ones. Just terrible musicals from the '40s and '50s. But I wanted to devour it all.”
What was the collaboration like with director Barry Sonnenfeld and developing the visual look with him?
“[Sonnenfeld] and I discussed how we were going to recreate it. We wanted the camera to be a character in the show. So, it feels like it's shot like a classic musical. We have long takes, wide shots and not a lot of cutting. It also was important to make the color scheme feel like [the old process] Technicolor. So, we literally feel like we’re in an old movie.”
Barry Sonnenfeld Q&A
Preston Barta: It’s an honor to speak with you today. You’re responsible for many of my cinematic babysitters and are a big part of what connected my wife and I. We have a mutual love for Men in Black and Wild Wild West.
Barry Sonnenfeld: “That’s great! So, the Denton Record-Chronicle? Is that Denton, Texas?”
Denton, Texas. Yes, sir!
“My wife went to college there.”
Oh, really? The University of North Texas or Texas Woman’s University?
“The first one.”
Very cool. Yeah, that’s where I went, too. I enjoyed it.
“Yeah. Well, she’s older than you are.”
I’m sure a lot has changed. A lot has changed since I graduated about a decade ago.
Anyway, this show is so sweet and funny. I really like the touch you bring to it. Did you have to soak up many musicals to find that visual look like Mr. Paul did, or did you distance yourself to bring something unique but familiar of your own?
“The research was painful because I'm not a fan of musicals. But I am a fan of creating unusual and different worlds. I thought it would be challenging. So, I did look at old musicals, and I took away certain things from some of them. For example, when shooting dance numbers, shoot the whole body to see the actual actor's feet and arms in the whole shot. I think that's really important. And many modern musicals don't do that. You have too many cutaways and too many cuts. I think it's joyful to let some of the singing and dancing play out within a shot.”
“One of my favorite movies is 1981’s Pennies from Heaven, which Gordon Willis shot. There's a sequence with Bernadette Peters and her kids are tap dancing on a school desktop. So, I asked our choreographer if we could mimic that a little bit. And he did a great job recreating that in some ways, and it's a really good number. But for me, the challenge was to make it like those MGM musicals, which are very much wide shots on access. But then also bring some of what I do into it: to use wider angle lenses than most of those shows did, because I think wide angle lenses unconsciously bring the audience into the world. The audience senses a camera is near the actor. So, that's different from what those traditional movies would have done.”
Fascinating. Was it difficult trying to navigate the old with the new? Not just in your techniques as a storyteller but the story itself, which has people from the present essentially thrown into the past.
“It was really fun because I hadn't done anything like that before. And I think I did manage to make it feel both old-timey, like those shows, but still not dusty. I think it's a modern version of those shows that were inspirational, but their visual style didn't hold us back.”
The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! are now available to stream on Apple TV+. New episodes of the six-part series will be released on Fridays.