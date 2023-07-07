We could add the entire Mission: Impossible franchise to the greatest “Bruised Arm Movies” ever list, a cinematic bracket coined by late film critic Roger Ebert to comment on how the thrillingness of a movie will have your date “grabbing your forearm in a viselike grip.”
It’s true: Tom Cruise can supply the popcorn goods to produce such results, whether he’s (quite literally) clinging to the windows of the Burj Khalifa or the side of an airplane as it’s taking off or flying a motorcycle off a cliff like he’s Evel Knievel. He’s not afraid to put the audience front and center of the action without the digital muddiness that often accompanies blockbusters these days.
As exciting as those big stunts are, however, making them function within the narrative takes a whole other skill set. Often, Cruise and his creative partner, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie (co-writer and director of Mission: Impossible 5-7), can pull it off with great character moments and invite us into the process. (Have you seen Mission: Impossible - Fallout? It’s an action movie all-timer.)
Unfortunately, their latest go, Dead Reckoning Part One, lacks the refreshing energy that makes each entry run at a unique speed. Don’t get me wrong: prepare for a handful of extended action sequences worth the price of admission, but also prepare for them to be surrounded by many scenes featuring characters explaining their plans to death.
The mission? Another world-threatening device is on the brink of being in the wrong hands, and the IMF team (including Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson) must stop them. Sound familiar? Swap out a few characters to punch up the flavor and insert Cruise doing the wildest things ever on screen. And that’s about it.
An argument could be made that that’s all you need with a Mission: Impossible movie, but after seven of them, would it be too much to ask what else the chef has on the menu? Fortunately, there’s Hayley Atwell as Grace, a Catwoman-like character who challenges our central field agent/operative in humorous, fun ways. The game of wits between her and Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is the highlight of the new film, especially an airport sequence and an incredible car chase complete with handcuffs and big cars smashing into small ones.
Speaking of big cars, one is driven by Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff. She portrays a French assassin named Paris, and she has a mysterious and intoxicating vibe. Paris will be sporting a jester look, all while breaking necks and driving a tank of a vehicle through traffic like she’s a missile sent to destroy. Through Klementieff’s facial expressions and little-talk-more-kicks-to-the-head performance, there’s a reason for her madness and a sense of understanding that comes with her chaos.
And it’s always a treat to see Ferguson kicking butt. As Ilsa Faust, there’s a confidence in her abilities that matches Ethan. Ilsa and Ethan even share a super sweet moment of holding hands while on a boat. You can feel these characters' love and respect for each other, and it’s another shining moment.
What isn’t so beaming is how the film is shot. The creators do their best to hide the reality that this film was shot during COVID times, but the heavy use of medium shots (that rarely show characters together in the frame) brings down the kineticism. Now imagine these characters constantly rolling through their plans and in a manner that feels copied and pasted from other M:I films. It’s so much of the same stuff and that connection and interest to what’s happening is slightly lost. Even the movie's opening doesn’t kick things off with a light-the-fuse moment. It takes about 30 minutes to really get going.
Cruise is still a king of action, and his hard work in mastering and designing the stunts doesn’t go unnoticed. There’s a big difference between watching him fight someone on a train compared to a deep-faked Harrison Ford fighting someone on a train in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. It’s the same reason why Top Gun: Maverick’s dogfights were as gripping as they were. But the sameness of the franchise is starting to wear down the tread.
Hopefully, Part Two goes off the rails next year and backs these characters into some truly impossible corners. And more Atwell and camera movement, please!
