The Rental
Rated R, 88 minutes.
Opens Friday at the Galaxy Drive-In Theatre in Ennis. Also, will be available on digital platforms.
★★★
An odd correlation exists between the comedy and horror genres. Both draw their strength from an inversion of audience expectations.
Perhaps that’s why we’ve seen a trend of actors and filmmakers primarily known for comedy making truly exceptional pieces of terror. Just look at Jordan Peele (Get Out and Us), John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), and Mark Duplass (the Creep films).
Next in line is funnyman Dave Franco, who has impressed as an actor in titles such as 21 Jump Street, The Disaster Artist, and Nerve. With The Rental, Franco is taking his talents over to the director’s chair for the first time to scare you silly with a situation where you don’t have to stretch the imagination too far. For the most part, his directorial debut succeeds by matching genuine frights with characters who are wrestling with their own unnerving inner demons.
In the film, two couples (Dan Stevens and Alison Brie, and Jeremy Allen White and Sheila Vand) retreat to a seaside getaway. They are looking to escape their problems but are met with plenty more when their seemingly perfect rental house may or may not be spying on them. (Thank you, Mr. Franco, for putting more anxiety in my life.) What should have been a weekend of cutting loose has suddenly tightened to a gruesome trip they may not live through.
The plot isn’t anything to bang a drum about. It’s relatively standard as far as stalker thrillers go. It’s a little bit of The Strangers, Get Out, and even Drive. (The latter of which comes to mind mostly because the killer looks like he borrowed Ryan Gosling’s stuntman disguise, hammer included.) But it also has some elements akin to A Marriage Story, which sounds left of center with all the films named before. However, don’t expect the same hard-hitting emotional swings as the Adam Driver-and-Scarlett Johansson-starring drama. There is simply some tension going on that challenges the four friends and elevates the horror.
That said, this character friction comes at a price. You can separate the jerks from the pure-at-hearts, and the characters’ actions may affect how you ultimately enjoy the film. Some areas may frustrate you, as they did for me. Personally, I wish there was something more complicated at hand to make the middle fraction of the movie have more weight. Instead, many of the narrative beats can be heard a mile away. Plus, some of the scenes of violence don’t trigger the response you’re hoping for.
Fortunately, the story's bones are robust enough to keep this train rolling into a possible franchise. Additionally, the jump scares, especially when someone darts at the camera in a Get Out fashion, are worthy of note. Oh, and let’s not forget Alison Brie’s MVP performance. One scene involving her felt so real that I haven’t been able to shake it.
Overall, The Rental checks out just fine. It’s a solid midnight chiller that will keep you feeling uncomfortable until it’s cold ending.