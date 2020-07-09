Relic
Rated R, 89 minutes.
Available Friday on digital platforms. Now playing at select drive-in theaters, including the Galaxy Drive-In in Ennis.
★★★½
The horror movie formula can be shaken up just by the truth a filmmaker injects in it. No matter how many times things go bump in the night or how often the floorboards creak, if the storytellers are steeped in a reality that the audience can identify with and understand, the impact is more memorable.
The new supernatural-psychological chiller, Relic, manages to pull off something special that is not only scary but an eye-opening revelation. Japanese-Australian filmmaker Natalie Erika James, who is making her feature film debut here, aptly uses the haunted house horror subgenre to illustrate how disease can overwhelm a family.
Set in the wooded countryside outside Melbourne, Relic centers on a mother and daughter (Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote) visiting the family’s elderly and widowed matriarch (a very good Robyn Nevin of The Matrix films). Upon arrival, they discover an empty house and an absent grandmother. What remains are hand-carved candles and Post-it notes bearing simple and cryptic messages (like “take pills” and “don’t follow it” — yikes on the latter). The mother and daughter organize search parties and file a police report, but they mostly tidy up the home, with the hope of finding clues amid the walks down memory lane.
A restless night or two (and a few mysterious house clatters) later, Gran mysteriously resurfaces. When questioned about her whereabouts, she vaguely replies: “I suppose I was out.” Unsure of how to make sense of the situation (and the blood on Gran’s nightgown), the family tries to push past it, but the grandmother soon starts to deteriorate inside a house vacuumed of happiness. Nightmares increase, noises arise, and movement is visible in the shadows — what is the family to do?
All the familiar ingredients associated with haunted house movies are there. Just as the fear begins to cook, the moment is broken with an exterior shot of the house. It’s slow-building horror that teases and teases, admittedly taking a little too long to lay down enough story to feel truly compelling. But the overall mystery and what the house represents gives the film its ultimate value.
The house can be viewed as a metaphor for the mind of its owner. As the narrative progresses and the grandmother’s mind slips further away, the house she occupies mirrors the effect. The house darkens, hallways close themselves off and evolve into an impossible labyrinth. The invitation for the viewer to travel down this rabbit hole is terrifying, but hypnotic. The possibility of memories fading away with age is perhaps one of the scariest realities of life, and the director paints this concept with alluring complexity (most notably during the fear-filled conclusion).
It’s the last 25 minutes that settle Relic into something above average. Horror arguably works best with simplicity blanketing a layered narrative. The plot of Relic – three generations of women facing off against a creepy manifestation of dementia – is relatively easy to grasp. Still, it has you curious to search for the finer details (and many are exciting to analyze).
Few works of horror have the power to both scare and make your heart swell. Relic is among the class and one of the year’s best terrors.