Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean locals can’t enjoy spending time with their significant others the weekend before. In fact, that might even be better.
Several events are happening throughout this weekend that could, just maybe, make your date fall in love with you.
Don’t have a date or don’t know what to give your partner to celebrate this day of love? We’ve got you covered. There are also Valentine-related markets and workshops this weekend that will impress your partner.
Perhaps you hate Valentine’s Day and just want to hang out with your lady friends? That counts as love, too. There are also several Galentine’s Day events on the calendar in Denton that are more about celebrating friendship.
Friday
My Little Valentine Family Dance
- Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St
- When: 6-8 p.m. Friday
- More info: Tickets are $15 at the door, and children under 2 are free. Visit http://bit.ly/3YWSvMn
- .
Celebrate with your family during the Denton Parks and Recreation Department’s Valentine’s dance for families, which will include a DJ, photo op station, themed activities, light refreshments and a complimentary candy bar.
Saturday
Lovers Lane Valentine’s Day Market
- Where: Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St.
- When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday
Running behind on finding the perfect gift? The Lovers Lane market will have about a dozen local vendors to browse and shop — for your partner or yourself.
Valentine’s Origami Class
- Where: Avoca Coffee Roasters, 500 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 150
- When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday
- More info: $15. Visit http://bit.ly/3HSzQKs
- .
Make a grand gesture for Valentine’s Day and learn how to make origami heart cards for your lover. There will also be origami flower bouquets and framed origami insects for sale.
Adapted Rec Sweetheart Ball
- Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St
- When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday
- More info: $15. Visit http://bit.ly/40I3IBZ
- .
Denton Parks & Rec’s program for people with physical and/or developmental disabilities presents a Valentine’s ball, open to ages 16 and up. A catered dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the dance. Unfortunately, only tickets for the dance, which are $15, are still available.
‘Bridesmaids’ Movie Party
- Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 3220 Town Center Trail
- When: 6 p.m. Saturday
- Tickets and more info: Reserved seats are $15.16 each. Visit drafthouse.com/dfw/event/xoxo-alamo-bridesmaids
- .
Although Bridesmaids isn’t specifically Valentine’s Day-related, it’s still a great movie about love and friendship. We say it’s a practical date idea that your significant other may enjoy.
Valloween 2023
- Where: Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St.
- When: 6 p.m. Saturday
- Tickets and more info: andysdenton.com/calendarLink_qhevufam
Andy’s Bar isn’t about the love — instead, the venue is putting on the third annual Valloween — a night to dress up, get spooky and celebrate Halloween one more time. There’s a great lineup of bands (also in costume), all to stay far removed from romance and affection. Featuring Cosmic Frownies performing as the Smashing Pumpkins, plus Breathing Rainbow, the Botelier, Future Nest, Five Point Palm and Zeke Forever.
Sunday
Galentine’s Day
- Where: Lucky Lou’s, 1207 W. Hickory St.
- When: noon-4 p.m. Sunday
- More info: https://bit.ly/3YCtdTt
Galentine’s Day is like Valentine’s Day, but just for the gals. Celebrate a day of friendship with your lady friends with drinks and activities, which will include painting, a DJ, photo contest and local vendor market. Drink specials include $4 pinot grigio and pinot noir and $5 glitter champagne.
Monday
Galentine’s Day Polymer Clay Accessories Workshop
- Where: The DIME Store, 118 E. McKinney St.
- When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday
- More info and tickets: $48 per person, 10% discount available for two or more people. Visit www.dimehandmade.com/workshops
- .
Drink and eat chocolate while making polymer clay accessories with the gals during a special event at the DIME Store. Materials will be provided to make your choice of barrettes or earrings. The price includes all materials, and must be reserved in advance.
Tuesday
American Legion Hall Valentine’s Dinner and Dance
- Where: American Legion Hall Senior Center, 629 Lakey St.
- When: 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Tickets and more info: $10. Visit http://bit.ly/40Jg4d2
- .
Grab your partner, your Galentine or just your best group of friends to celebrate the day of love and enjoy a drink and dance just for ages 50 and older.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.