They were some of the kookiest and mysterious characters on screen — and after 30 trips around the sun, Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family is still a spooky dazzler. Its dynamite cast (including Angelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman), stinging comedy and immaculate production design helped place Sonnenfeld’s work in the time capsule. As a result, it’s an annual viewing event for many around Halloween time. I mean, look at how often it pops up on television.
However, instead of catching the original Addams Family movie on cable this year, why not take in the ultimate experience?
For the first time, Paramount Home Entertainment has released the film on Digital 4K Ultra HD, and it will subsequently be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as on a remastered Blu-ray, on November 9. Newly remastered and restored under the supervision of Sonnenfeld, this new release presents both the original theatrical version and a never-before-seen “More Mamushka!” version, expanding the iconic dance sequence between Gomez and Uncle Fester. Additionally, fans can also absorb fun bonus material, such as a brand-new retrospective featurette that includes behind-the-scenes footage and a new interview with Sonnenfeld.
Raul Julia as Gomez Addams and Christopher Hart's hand as Thing.
Courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment.
The cherry on top is that we got the opportunity to speak with Sonnenfeld about this exciting anniversary digital and disc release. In the video interview below, film critic Preston Barta chats with Mr. Sonnenfeld about the restoration process, comedy placement within the frame, and immortalizing the film's blood-soaked talent show sequence.
Enjoy the conversation below, and be sure to purchase the Digital 4K Ultra HD today for Halloween consumption. Also, mark your calendars for the Nov. 9th disc release to watch this nightmare again before Christmas!