SCRAP Denton, a local creative reuse project, will host “Camp Scrap” this week during Spring Break.
School-age children can create something of their choosing within the categories of collage and assemblage, sculpture, drawing and painting, and sewing. Campers will have access to a craft supply wall of materials to reuse. A teacher will lead the camp.
The camp meets from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Monday through Friday at SCRAP, 420 S. Bell Ave. Tuition is $235, and siblings can enroll for $185. Register online at http://bit.ly/32YJzds.