Calling all bookworms: There’s one more week before the Denton Record-Chronicle launches its in-house community book club in 2020.
Jean Greenlaw, the columnist who writes our monthly book column, Book Talk, joins Features Editor Lucinda Breeding in Club Book Talk.
The community book club begins with Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing. The book club will livestream a discussion of Owens’ book with a panel of readers at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday, Jan. 23, on DentonRC.com.
We welcome questions and comments on the live book club through Twitter. Send comments and questions about the book to the newspaper’s Twitter account at @DentonRC with the hashtag #ClubBookTalk.
The novel follows a solitary woman in a small North Carolina town. Mysterious and standoffish Kya Clark draws unwanted attention when one of the town’s young men turns up dead. Kya’s yearning for love and acceptance puts her in the path of two men.
Readers can pick up a copy of Where the Crawdads Sing at their favorite local bookstore, online or from the Denton Public Library.