Lumedia Musicworks will stream its next concert film, The Devil You Don't Know: Christopher Philpott Plays Forqueray, beginning April 16.

Lumedia Musicworks is a Dallas-Fort Worth company with roots in the UNT College of Music. Alumna Julianna Emanski founded the Early Music company to blend classical music with the storytelling styles of cinema and live performance. "The Devil You Don't Know" saw viol player Christopher Phillpott perform the music of 18th-century French composer Antoine Forqueray, who was said to play the viol “like the devil.” The concert film was full of flamboyant music that exhibits majesty, fiery passion, and lighthearted fun. The performance took place at Dallas’ otherworldly venue: The Quixotic World Magical Event Space.

The streaming concert features the music of Antoine Forqueray and his son, Jean-Baptiste. Antoine was said to have played "liked the Devil." His music is "so difficult that only he and his son can execute them with grace."

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students. The film will stream through May 7. Once patrons purchase a ticket, they will have access to the film through the year.

Lumedia Musicworks is a Dallas-Fort Worth company that merges filmmaking with early music. Founded by University of North Texas alumna and Grammy-nominated soprano Julianna Emanski, the company stages traditional concerts, but also streams films that place classical music in contemporary narratives. 

