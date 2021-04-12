Lumedia Musicworks will stream its next concert film, The Devil You Don't Know: Christopher Philpott Plays Forqueray, beginning April 16.
The streaming concert features the music of Antoine Forqueray and his son, Jean-Baptiste. Antoine was said to have played "liked the Devil." His music is "so difficult that only he and his son can execute them with grace."
Viol player Christopher Phillpott performs the music of the 18th-century French composer. The concert film is full of flamboyant music that exhibits majesty, fiery passion and lighthearted fun.
Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students. The film will stream through May 7. Once patrons purchase a ticket, they will have access to the film through the year.
Lumedia Musicworks is a Dallas-Fort Worth company that merges filmmaking with early music. Founded by University of North Texas alumna and Grammy-nominated soprano Julianna Emanski, the company stages traditional concerts, but also streams films that place classical music in contemporary narratives.