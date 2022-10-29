The crowd cheered as coffin race competitors drove down Hickory Street, people got creative with costumes during the costume contest and a crowd gathered to celebrate the Twilight Lantern Parade on Saturday.
Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival returned to the community after its two-year hiatus. The festival kicked off Friday, with Saturday having more activities throughout the day in downtown Denton.
The festival included a pumpkin patch, the popular coffin races, a haunted maze, Cirque du Horror show and the Twilight Lantern Parade.
Kelley Pound, festival committee member and a University of North Texas senior director of marketing, said that it was exciting to bring the festival back to the people of Denton after the hiatus.
“We’ve all been needing this and waiting for this,” Pound said. “And now we’re here, and we’ve had a beautiful day and a beautiful event. We’re just so happy that we’re all back together and having such a good time as a community.
Creative Director David Pierce said turnout was high despite the weather.
“The fact that it was cold, overcast, and somewhat drizzly on the first half of the day — the fact that we had the turnout that we did, speaks volumes about the festival,” Fields said.
Pound said she wore a Phoenix costume to symbolize the festival coming back to the public.
Hundreds lined up on Hickory Street to watch the anticipated coffin race with designers’ creativity on display. Coffin race designs included Day of the Dead and pop culture themes.
Zac Walker and his two sons, Ethan and Nevin, were among the coffin racers. This was the fourth time the Walker family participated in the event. The Walker family said it was good to participate again and they enjoyed the race.
Pound said that while the coffin race gets a lot of attention, it’s only one small part of the festival with many facets.
The Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday tradition where people celebrate the dead with an ofrenda, an altar shrine to remember and honor people who have passed away, and other festivities.
Diana Vargas, a volunteer, helped with the community ofrenda and said that it is important to remember the people who have passed away and to continue to have the tradition of placing altar items such as photos, food, drinks or mementos of a lost one.
“I just want to thank the people of Denton County and the city of Denton for showing up and being so excited about this event,” Pound said. “We have thousands of people that line up on Hickory Street. … I’m just so grateful to be a part of it.”
The festival is scheduled to continue Sunday with a Haunted Maze and Cirque du Horror.