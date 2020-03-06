The Flower Mound Community Orchestras will host their annual fundraising event at 6 p.m. on May 17 at Bistecca, 2300 Highland Village Rd. The event includes music, a silent auction and door prizes. Tickets cost $85. For more information, call Barbara D’Angelo at 469-438-7144 or visit www.fmco.org.
Community orchestra plans fundraising dinner
Lucinda Breeding
