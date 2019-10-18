The Denton Community Band will perform its fall concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
The concert, "Romance, Whimsy, Marches and More," and will include selections from Disney movies, the American Overture for Band, "Downton Abbey — The Suite," and the third part of Foster's America — "If You've Only Got a Moustache" (1864) and "Gentle Lena Clare" (1862). The band will also perform selections from Stephen Schwartz's Wicked, among other pieces.
The audience is encouraged to dress as their favorite Disney character or Downton Abbey character, or wear a mustache. Admission is free.