'City on Fire' Series - Feature Photo

From listening to the universe to examining complex relationships, 'City on Fire' cast members answer our burning questions about the new Apple TV+ series. Watch our video chats ahead of this weekend’s premiere!

 Graphic by Preston Barta

Worlds collide and shatter in the emotionally riveting, new mystery-drama series City on Fire, from Gossip Girl’s Stephanie Savage and The O.C.’s Josh Schwartz.

Ahead of this weekend’s premiere on Apple TV+, we spoke with series cast members Jemima Kirke (Girls and Conversation with Friends), Ashley Zukerman (Succession and the Fear Street films), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and Wyatt Oleff (2017’s It). 

'City on Fire' Still 2

In 'City on Fire,' an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. Pictured L-R: Chaise Torio, Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zukerman.
'City on Fire' Still 1

Pictured: Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders.

