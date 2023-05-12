From listening to the universe to examining complex relationships, 'City on Fire' cast members answer our burning questions about the new Apple TV+ series. Watch our video chats ahead of this weekend’s premiere!
In 'City on Fire,' an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. Pictured L-R: Chaise Torio, Jemima Kirke and Ashley Zukerman.
Worlds collide and shatter in the emotionally riveting, new mystery-drama series City on Fire, from Gossip Girl’s Stephanie Savage and The O.C.’s Josh Schwartz.
Ahead of this weekend’s premiere on Apple TV+, we spoke with series cast members Jemima Kirke (Girls and Conversation with Friends), Ashley Zukerman (Succession and the Fear Street films), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and Wyatt Oleff (2017’s It).
Kirke and Zukerman portray Regan and Keith, two parents navigating intensely complicated situations involving infidelity, a criminal investigation, and many, many secrets.
Wonders and Oleff play Samantha and Charlie, two friends who beautifully capture a Before Sunrise-like romance where they walk and talk and connect over the ‘03 New York music scene.
Expect for their characters to bring about many warm feelings, great tunes, and sequences to kick up your ticker.
Catch the first three episodes of City of Fire today on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 16!
Jemima Kirke & Ashley Zukerman
Chase Sui Wonders & Wyatt Oleff
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.