Meet the man who taught readers how to fly on the backs of dragons.
Christopher Paolini, author of The New York Times bestseller series The Inheritance Cycle, will visit Barnes & Noble in Stonebriar Mall in Frisco at 2 p.m. Sunday during his “Regency Tour” to meet fans and sign books. Readers can meet the author and engage in question-and-answer and trivia sessions. The event is free and open to all ages, but purchase of one of Paolini’s books is required to enter the signing line.
The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm, the much-anticipated follow-up to The Inheritance Cycle, premiered last Dec. 31. Its release came more than 15 years after the debut of Paolini’s first novel, Eragon, which he wrote and published as a teenager (the Guinness Book of World Records recognized Paolini as the youngest author of a bestselling series in 2011). Since its release, Eragon has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide.
Beginning with Eragon, readers accompany the titular character in his discovery of a mysterious blue stone and the stone’s hatching of a blue dragon, a creature long thought extinct when the Dragon Riders fell to two of their own, Galbatorix and his dragon, Shruikan.
Eragon and the dragon Saphira then set out across their country, Alagaësia, in search of those who remember the Dragon Riders. The subsequent books, Eldest and Brisingr, follow Eragon and Saphira from the forests of the elves and mountains of the dwarves to the plains of the tribal horned Urgals (picture more sophisticated Orcs). As Eragon grows in his skill as a Dragon Rider, Alagaësia crumbles around him, and he struggles to overthrow Galbatorix.
When Paolini released Inheritance, the final book, many readers supposed the story would end but were left with more questions than answers at the open-ended conclusion. (Sentiments along the lines of “How dare he” and “That’s not what should have happened” were heard frequently during lunch from my friends when we read the series in our younger years.) Such fans were likely thrilled at the release of The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm but only met more disappointment as it still didn’t provide closure. (Is it too much to ask, Mr. Paolini?)
For more information about Paolini’s tour, visit paolini.net and https://bit.ly/2ON6T8z.