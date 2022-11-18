Here we go a-wassailing among the leaves so green!
Wait a minute. Exactly what is wassailing and just how do you do that?
The time-honored English tradition of sharing hot cider with family and friends to celebrate the Christmas season means tasting secret wassail recipes made by local Denton business owners. Guests can raise a glass on Wassail Weekend at participating merchants and then vote on their favorite cuppa (non-alcoholic, of course!).
Raising a toast and sharing that special cider on Wassail Weekend starts in some merchants’ stores during the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on Dec. 2 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.; tastings also will be offered on Saturday afternoon from noon to 4 p.m., or as long as the wassail lasts. Online voting for the best recipe is open from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Wassail Weekend also is a great chance to check out the latest offerings at the downtown Denton stores and do some Christmas shopping.
In 2021, people went a-wassailing at 28 participating Denton businesses, and the crown for the best hot cider went to Dark Age Tattoo Studio — for the third consecutive year. Owner Kelly Graff loves the crowds that stop by because they all are happy and smiling.
Graff’s shop won the award the first year it entered the contest. “We’ve used the same recipe ever since,” she said.
“I think we don’t follow a true recipe because we don’t measure anything. We just dump all of the ingredients together and measure by sight.
"I love that our whole studio and my husband serve and meet all of the amazing people from Denton. And for months after Wassail Weekend, I’m reminded of that evening because our feet sometimes still stick to the floor, even though it’s mopped twice every day!”
Catch the Christmas spirit and toast the wassail winners during this special holiday event.