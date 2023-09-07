'Bottoms' Still 1

Ayo Edebiri stars as Josie, Rachel Sennott as PJ, Zamani Wilder as Annie, Summer Joy Campbell as Sylvie, Havana Rose Liu as Isabel, Kaia Gerber as Brittany and Virginia Tucker as Stella-Rebecca in 'Bottoms.' Courtesy of ORION Pictures Inc.

 Courtesy of ORION Pictures Inc.

Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott’s follow-up to their acclaimed 2020 comedic pressure cooker, Shiva Baby, imagines a wonderfully outrageous world. In their queer spoof Bottoms, which premiered at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in March, jocks are insecure drama queens who parade through high school all day in their shoulder pads and uniforms while the teen girls who aren’t cheerleaders start a fight club to remedy the lack of female solidarity. 

What a premise, I know, and it pulls no punches while wailing into the teen comedies of the ‘90s and 2000s. Bottoms pays homage and deconstructs the days when girls’ beauty was merely hidden behind a pair of spectacles while the broest bros who ever broed made bets, surprisingly fell in love and attempted to cover their schematic tracks. Insert Jessica Riddle’s “Even Angels Fall” or Nazareth’s “Love Hurts” to fill the sonicscape with sad-Ken energy and a pinch of optimism. That’s the formula. But hey, it’s all good fun.

'Bottoms' Still 2

Rachel Sennott stars as PJ, Havana Rose Liu as Isabel and Ayo Edebiri as Josie in 'Bottoms.' Courtesy of ORION Pictures Inc.
'Bottoms' BTS Photo 1

Actor Ayo Edebiri, writer/director Emma Seligman and actor/writer Rachel Sennott on the set of 'Bottoms.' Photo credit: Patti Perret © 2023 Orion Releasing LLC.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags