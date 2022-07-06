We are halfway through the year, and there are already more than two handfuls of superb films worth mentioning. From a Nirvana-loving night rider to a party starter with a lot of love to give, the best films of 2022 so far have brought screenplays to life with an astonishing scrupulousness that still left room for stunning artistic expression.
As we finish out the rest of the year, what I’m most interested in is finding out which films will top the eight I’ve listed below. Will Jordan Peele’s mysterious, possibly alien invasion movie Nope be a yep? How about Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd.? Or, maybe James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel?
But until then, let’s look back at what the last six months brought to the world of cinema, in no particular order.
The Batman
I’m a sucker for the world of the caped crusader. And even though I barely exaggerate here to say that this is like the tenth Batman iteration we’ve seen in the last decade, by golly, Matt Reeves’ vision is such a fantastic, moody and intoxicating one. Who knew RPatz had it in him? Well, I did because I followed his indie work post-Twilight, and I’m so glad he’s truly getting his time to shine. He looks so cool blasting through highway medians, playing detective with his teched-out contact lenses, and blowing kisses at the neighborhood cat…burglar. Plus, Michael Giacchino’s masterful musical score and Greig Fraser’s study-worthy camerawork are an art student’s dream. So, it’s pretty great all around.
The Northman
Ah, the epic, bad-to-the-bone Viking revenge movie that slew so hard but so few saw. I’m not sure what happened, but Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) turned in his most fully-realized work in his third go as a director, and it’s a hell of a film. Alexander Skarsgård is a freaking beast in this. From the blood splattered across his chest to how he throws a spear and walks with heated purpose, he’s not to be messed with. Shakespeare, Braveheart and Conan the Barbarian fans, eat your hearts out.
Everything Everywhere All at Once
How filmmakers Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (a.k.a. the Daniels) can ground their heightened view of the world should be one of the great wonders of our time. This is especially true if you caught their latest hilarious and sincere cinematic trip, Everything Everywhere All at Once. This is the Daniels’ most ambitious and wildly creative work yet. It lives up to its title by feeling like everything, coming from everywhere and happening all at once. It’s The Matrix. It’s Charlie Kaufman. It’s Tarsem Singh. It’s explosive, unpredictable, and totally gonzo!
Wyrm
It’s a mystery that this movie isn’t a bigger deal. It held its premiere at Fantastic Fest in 2019, and it was there that I fell head over heels in love with it. Wyrm is a clever, funny and absolutely human film set in a mid-90s alternate reality. Dial-up internet is all the craze, and electronic collars monitor sexual development. A teen/tween’s first kiss is all it takes to clear “Level One Sexuality,” and Wyrm (Theo Taplitz) doesn’t want to be the last kid in his school to pop his collar. But Christopher Winterbauer’s coming-of-age tale is about more than just a boy trying to navigate these pressures. It’s also about grief and friendship, and how those elements work their way into the plot is surprising and the film’s greatest strength. Don’t let this one slip between the cracks. Catch it on VOD today!
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Dallas native Cooper Raiff’s lovable sophomore feature is a delight from start to finish. His first film, S—house, was my favorite movie of 2020, and his next great work packs a punch that makes you cry happy tears. It’s about a recent college grad and burgeoning bar/bat mitzvah party starter named Andrew (Raiff) who’s struggling to find his place. But he soon finds it when he befriends Domino (Dakota Johnson, also producer) and her autistic teen daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt). Sparks fly, and your smile widens. I’m rooting for this movie 100 percent! Dance on over to Apple TV+ right now.
Happening
Of all the films featured on this list, Audrey Diwan’s incredibly powerful period drama, Happening, is going to be the one I won’t soon forget. Unfortunately, it’s an extremely timely film (that's based on Annie Ernaux’s 2000 memoir about her illegal abortion in the 1960s). Acted to perfection by Anamaria Vartolomei, IFC Films’ urgent tale is a tough watch, but it should be a mandatory one. It’s a sobering reminder of the consequences of limited, unsafe medical care. Its final 15 minutes will live with you forever.
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Aged Childhood
Here’s another film that seemingly hasn’t made a blip on the cinematic radar. But, seriously, this is one of the most charming and fun trips down memory lane. Like Richard Linklater’s other works, Apollo 10 1/2 is a fantastic hangout movie where you get to kick it with a family in 1960s Houston, a.k.a. the space age. It’s so funny and awesome to see how these kids used to pass the time and respond to all the exciting news about the moon missions. Who didn’t fantasize about going to the moon then? This Netflix movie is a memory of the Apollo missions and of Linklater’s fantasy to be the first kid on the moon. So good!
Top Gun: Maverick
And, of course, the biggest, money-making movie event of the year (and the movie that made every dude grow a mustache for at least a few days). Obviously, there’s still a need for speed. A lot has happened in cinema since Top Gun released in 1986, for better and worse. But we never lost the loving feeling for practical stunts, compassionate characters and the pursuit to find our wingmen and women in life. So, here we are, three decades (and some change) later, and Maverick is back and better than ever!
Honorable Mentions:
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (a totally adorable feature that’ll capture your heart); Fresh (a super shocking flick that gets you really fired up); The Innocents (imagine The Good Son meets X-Men); The Survivor (a remarkable WWII boxing drama that showcases one of the year’s best performances in Ben Foster); Fire Island (the funniest and most romantic movie of 2022); The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (a hilarious Nic Cage self-poke-athon), Facing Nolan (a damn-good sports doc about how Ruth and Nolan Ryan’s love batted against all odds in baseball) and A Banquet (a creepy terror with the year’s best sound design).