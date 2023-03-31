April brings us Earth Day, Denton’s Redbud Festival and the celebration of being a Tree City USA.
This column will focus on books that reflect these topics.
If you are up to hefting a massive tome, Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening (Douglas Brinkley, Harper, 2022, 857 pages, $40) is a masterful history of the beginnings of the environmental movement.
Though meticulously documented, the text flows smoothly, telling the story of those in power who aided the movement and why. There is so much dissent on the topic today that this is a very timely book for all to read. I read it in sections to better absorb the information and came away with a much better understanding of the movement.
The origins of Earth Day is detailed in Black Beach: A Community, an Oil Spill, and the Origin of Earth Day (Shaunna and John Stith, illustrated by Maribel Lechuga, Little Bee Books, 2023, 40 pages, $19.99). In 1969, Union Oil created a massive oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, that polluted the water, coast and animal life.
As pictures of the damage spread, more people became alarmed at the damage done to the Earth. Sen. Gaylord Nelson decided to do something about it, and in three years, Earth Day came about. This book aimed at children shows how they helped in the cleanup and how their actions helped bring about change. Back matter provides a timeline, as well as suggestions for protecting the Earth.
From the early 1800s through 2050, we follow the generations of one family as they value the Earth and work to prevent its depredation. Coming Full Circle: A Sweeping Saga of Conservation Stewardship Across America (Budd Titlow and Mariah Tinger, Olympia Publishers, 2022, 606 pages, $20.99) is a story of the settling of the United States across the centuries, and the effect that has on the environment.
Beginning with Thaddeus Adams, the family follows the path of migration, but always works to keep the destruction of the environment to a minimum. It is both thoughtful and an excellent history of the settling of the United States.
Mia is arriving to stay with her grandmother on the coast of Maine, while her mother prepares their house for sale. Timid by nature, she has new worries about the move and all the changes in her life. In this Home Away from Home (Cynthia Lord, Scholastic Press, 2023, 224 pages, $17.99) she learns to cope with the difficulties she faces.
While watching a nesting pair of eagles, a new bird arrives, and Mia captures a photo of it. Posting the photo online to try to identify it, she sets loose a stampede of birders trying for a “lifer.” How she rectifies the situation is both realistic and provides a lesson in protecting wildlife.
The picture book There Are Birds Everywhere (Camilla De La Bedoyere, illustrated by Britta Teckentrup, Big Picture Press, 2023, 32 pages, $17.99) presents so much information: the structure of a bird, those that can and can’t fly, what they feed on, their nesting preferences and so much more. A large-size format provides clear information with no sense of crowding.
Climate change seems to be affecting birds very visibly. Emperor of the Ice: How a Changing Climate Affects a Penguin Colony (Nicola Davies, illustrated by Catherine Rayner, Candlewick Press, 2023, 32 pages, $18.99) contains scientific information on an actual colony that used to nest at Halley Bay. Satellite transmissions showed how our warming planet caused the site to be destroyed, along with many of the penguins that nested there.
This gorgeous book shows the cycle of life, with beautiful mixed-media illustrations and descriptive language. Hope for change is presented in the back matter.
I participated in the annual bird count for many years but just learned of the Bioblitz: Counting Critters (Susan Richmond, illustrated by Stephanie Coleman, Peachtree Publishing Co., 2022, 40 pages, $17.99). Cousins meet up for a community day of counting all the critters in a local park. Two teams are created, one to count birds and one to count other critters. We follow the critter team as they record insects, mammals, amphibians and others.
Each double-page spread has a landscape with numbered finds, and a graph on the right provides a name for each find. Further facts are provided at the end of the book. This would be an excellent activity for a scout group or a school class.
Trees are large plants that provide needed oxygen for our Earth. Even young children can become familiar with the structure of a tree and its place in the environment with the cleverly designed The Tree Book (Hannah Alice, Nosy Crow Press, 2023, 18 pages, $15.99). There is an overview of the four parts of a tree, and the book also describes the insects and animals that depend on and surround trees, the stages of leaves and photosynthesis, and the fruits and seeds the tree produces. Acetate pages overlay the tree, adding interest and information.
For the more sophisticated reader, The Tree and the River (Aaron Becker, Candlewick Press, 2023, 32 pages, $18.99) is a wordless picture book recording the passage of time and the effect human civilization has on nature.
Beginning with a landscape of a tree in the bend of a river, up goes one house. A village, a town, a city and rampant industrialization follow over who knows how much time. Destruction ensues, and an acorn from the destroyed tree forms another tree. Will the outcome be different this time? The early illustrations are bucolic and become harsh and painful as the book progresses. The ending pages are again of nature, but look closely for the remnants of the past.
It is important to read both the illustrations and the text in Nell Plants a Tree (Anne Wynter, illustrated by Daniel Miyares, Balzer + Bray, 2023, 40 pages, $17.99). As children climb a huge pecan tree while visiting their grandmother, the story of the origins of the tree is also told.
Nell planted and nourished the tree when she was a youngster. Now her grandchildren are playing in it, and the family is enjoying a picnic in its shade. Look closely at the last illustration and you will see the cycle about to begin again. A lovely book with a few poetic words and large mixed-media illustrations.
Eve lives near the edge of a forest in Africa. Her favorite tree is the baobab, sometimes called “the tree of life.” Naming herself Eco Girl (Ken Wilson-Max, Candlewick Press, 2023, 32 pages, $17.99), Eve and her parents visit her grandmother for her birthday. There she is shown how each member of her father’s family has planted a baobab tree, creating the forest surrounding her. Eve plants her tree, vowing to care for it.
The vivid illustrations are very appealing. Information on the development of the Great Green Wall is appended. What a wonderful tradition to begin in any family. The Earth is definitely in need of more trees.
April is also poetry month, and Trees: Haiku From Roots to Leaves (Sally Walker, illustrated by Angela Mckay, Candlewick Press, 2023, 48 pages, $19.99) combines poetry with scientific information. Older readers will absorb the science presented in a few words.
Covering the stages of the tree’s life cycle as well as its place in the environment, the first two-thirds of the book is poetry. The last third is composed of essays on the topics of the poems, expanding the scientific knowledge, an author’s note, glossary and sources for further information.
For the sake of safety, many inhabitants of the Earth seek Hidden Habitats: Earth (Lara Hawthorne, Big Picture Press, 2022, 18 pages, $18.99). Eight different habitats are explored, from a rainforest to a desert oasis, a variety of trees, leaf litter, an alpine meadow, the rim of the Grand Canyon and a cave. There are more than 70 flaps to be lifted in the book, with each spread containing a variety. When the flap is lifted, printed information connects what is revealed to the landscape above it. The flaps will draw in younger readers, but there is much for the older reader to learn.
I was immediately drawn to this book for the beautiful cover, which uses the art of quilling! The rest of the book is just as spectacular. Just a Worm (Marie Boyd, Greenwillow Books, 2023, 32 pages, $17.99) sets out to see the world, and as he meets others in the garden, he learns what they can do. Spiders can spin webs, bees can make honey and pollinate flowers, and aphids can eat harmful insects. Worm can’t do any of that, but he does recognize what he does to help the garden. He cleans the garden by eating dead animals and plants, making castings (poop) to fertilize plants, and digging tunnels that allow air and water to get to plants.
This simple text not only provides scientific information about what is found in a garden, but also makes clear that everything has its strengths and place in the world. Information on how to make your own art with quilling — which uses rolled and shaped paper — is also provided.
Though 70% of Earth’s surface is covered in water, only 3% of all the water on Earth is freshwater. I learned that amazing fact in Water: How We Can Protect Our Freshwater (Catherine Barr, illustrated by Christiane Engel, Candlewick Press, 2023, 26 pages, $18.99). The book is replete with information about water, from the water cycle to actions we can take to preserve this precious resource.
Each double-page spread covers one topic, with a section in each devoted to “Face the facts.” The information is vital, and the book provides a way to share it.
Sam and his friends are at it again. After already winning a Supreme Court case to outlaw homework, in Global Warning (Steven B. Frank, Clarion Books, 2023, 266 pages, $18.99) they decide to save the planet. This time they must convince Congress to pass an amendment to the Constitution, and then persuade 38 states to ratify it. Preposterous? Sure, but the story is engaging. It also made me want to take a cruise on the Roald Amundsen ship, which does exist.
Look for these books and more in the Denton Public Library.
