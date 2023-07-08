Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, a downtown Denton bookseller, was selected as one of 300 nationwide bookstores to participate in this year’s “Find Waldo Local 2023” event, which is co-sponsored by Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association.
Are you an expert in spotting Waldo, the beloved red-and-white-striped children’s book character?
If so, you’re in luck since Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, a downtown Denton bookstore, was selected as one of 300 nationwide bookstores to participate in this year’s “Find Waldo Local 2023” event, which is co-sponsored by Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association.
Diane Mayes, co-owner of Patchouli Joe’s, said the Waldo scavenger hunt is to encourage locals to go to different businesses around the Denton area.
Here’s how you play
Participants must first visit Patchouli Joe’s, at 221 W. Hickory St., to get their stamp card to begin searching for Waldo.
Mayes said spotting Waldo shouldn’t be difficult: Participating businesses have a small Waldo cardboard cutout hidden around their business.
“It’s supposed to be fairly easy for [locals] to find [Waldo],” Mayes said. “They have to kind of search around, but it’s not supposed to be difficult.”
Find Waldo to earn prizes
Participants will need 10 store stamps to get a temporary Waldo tattoo and a $1 coupon for any Where’s Waldo? book at Patchouli Joe’s.
A participant who finds Waldo at 20 locations will earn entry into a drawing for a deluxe set of Waldo books and other prizes.
Participants who find Waldo at all 25 locations, including finding Waldo’s glasses at Patchouli Joe’s, will receive a $5 gift card to the bookstore.
Denton businesses and organizations participating include:
The Kava Bar Denton, 109 Industrial St.
Duino Coffee, 1431 E. McKinney St., Suite 150
Demure Stylez Boutique, 529 N. Elm St.
The Tomato Pizza, 208 N. Austin St.
d20 Tavern, 112 W. Oak St.
Discover Denton Visitor Center, 111 W. Hickory St.
Ironwood Axe Throwing, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 117
UNT CoLab, 207 N. Elm St.
3 Wishes Gifts — Denton, 108 W. Oak St.
Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum, 110 W. Hickory St.
Rose & Thorn Clothing Co., 216 W. Oak St.
Norman Roscoe, 109 W. Hickory St.
Recycled Books, Records & CDs, 200 N. Locust St.
Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, 117 W. Hickory St.
More Fun Comics, Games & Toys, 115 W. Hickory St.
Chestnut Tree Bistro, 107 W. Hickory St.
Free Play Arcade Denton, 101 W. Hickory St.
Susie’s Snack Shop, 509 S. Locust St.
Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery, 219 E. Hickory St.
Di Abruzzo Italian Market, 508 S. Elm St., Suite 105
Denton Vintage Market, 330 Sunset St.
Regenrus, 100 W. Oak St., Suite G110
Denton Independent Hamburger, 715 Sunset St.
Faded Blue, 1100 N. Locust St.
The search for Waldo ends on July 31, and participants must submit their stamps by 7 p.m. Aug. 4.
Patchouli Joe’s is scheduled to have a celebration party to announce the prize drawings at noon Aug. 5.
