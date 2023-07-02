Drones on field

Before an aerial performance at Allen High School earlier this year, FlyLight Drones places each drone an exact distance apart in a launch grid. Here, the drones are spaced one meter apart. After the show, each drone will return and land in precisely the same location.

 Courtesy photo/Stephanie Allison, FlyLight Drones LLC

Technology has produced different forms of sky-lighting entertainment. Laser lights and drone shows haven’t completely replaced fireworks, but alternatives are popping up every year.

“Fireworks have a long-standing history in the country,” said Chad Stanley, vice president of Pyro Shows of Texas. The company has produced Addison’s Kaboom Town since it began in 1985.

