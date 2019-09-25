THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — Critterman: “Squirm Factor" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Meet and learn about animals that make us squirm. Best for ages 5 and older. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 3 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5 p.m. — Photo Scavenger Hunt for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Introduction to Paste Papers, a workshop for ages 14 and up, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Use your fingers with acrylic paints and paste to make designs. Wear clothes that can get messy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music: Simeon Davis Group and Dongni Xie at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Symphonic Band: “Common Threads" in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
The Legacy Trio (Jim Riggs, Neil Slater, Lynn Seaton) 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. Free.
Brad Leali Quintet featuring Philip Dizack 8-10 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Thilafushi, MoMWoW, Python Potions, Ovals & Parrot, ToysRus 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
The BoomBachs, Leoncarlo 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
Brent Best, Scott Danbom 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
EVENTS
Today — Instant Film Society's PolaCon 4, a free conference with workshops, sessions and events for instant film enthusiasts. Visit instantfilmsociety.com.
9 to 11 a.m. — Fall Prevention Education and Fair at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Learn more about preventing falls, getting assistance for minor home repairs and more.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 to 11:45 a.m. — First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton grand opening at 316 E. Hickory St. Free event includes tours, updates, a ribbon-cutting, food from the Chestnut Tree, music from Kind Beats, giveaways and free parking in the parking garage. Register in advance at nctcdentongrandopening.eventbrite.com.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
4 p.m. — CloudLibrary Workshop at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Step-by-step instruction for downloading the new CloudLibrary app on your device, logging in and accessing e-books and audiobooks. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Scott Bucklin 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Southpaw Preachers, STETRA, Stargazers 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
The Bralettes, Sur Dada, Ray Toaster 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
Ravish Momin and Aaron Gonzalez, BST, Improvised Magic Ensemble, Freak Establishment 9 p.m. at Backyard on Bell.
Chris Watson & the Retrophonics, the Emily Gimble Band 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$15.
Of Antigua, Lorelei K, Us Presidents, Mother Tongues 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
EVENTS
Today — Instant Film Society's PolaCon 4, a free conference with workshops, sessions and events for instant film enthusiasts. Visit instantfilmsociety.com.
9 a.m. to noon — National Public Lands Day Volunteer Event at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join rangers to help replace the park's volleyball court, pick up litter along the shoreline and clear out bushes by the fishing pier. Bring water and work gloves. Volunteers will have their park entry fees waived for the day. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — TWU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: “Pioneer Sing!" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. $10 general admission; $5 for students and seniors; free for children under 12. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
Frankie J. Reinkie 3 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Joe Ely 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $20.
Honin, Lizzi Trumbore (album release), Emilio Mesa Group 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell.
Leoncarlo, Mountain Song, St. Yuma, Jacob Metcalf 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
Felt & Fur, Def Rain, Wanz Dover, Piriform Clone 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $3-$5; free for PolaCon attendees.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
EVENTS
11 a.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Fall Festival at 400 St. Thomas Aquinas Ave. in Pilot Point. Food, fellowship and fun for the whole family, including plate lunches, music and performances under the big top, a classic car and tractor sale, loteria games and more. Bilingual Mass under the big top at 9:30 a.m. Visit stthomaspilotpoint.org/fall-festival.
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour with Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham 1-2 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Mind Spiders, Lenguas Largas, the Resonars 3 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$7.
Hightower, Static Creatures 7 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$10.
Lily & Horn Horse, Starfruit, Psychic Killers, GCDs 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $7.
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
EVENTS
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “Program Tiny Computers: Intro to Microcontrollers" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn how to program the BBC micro:bit. Great for adults, kids and families interested in electronics and programming. Ages 10 and up. Free, but registration is required. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “What Are Cryptocurrency and Blockchain?", presented by Mark Stites, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
1 to 3 p.m. — Coyote Music Studio's Free Family Music Open House Party at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. For the homeschool community, ages 6-12. Songs, dances, music games and crafts, plus free 5-minute chair massages for adults. Register at www.coyotemusicstudio.com. Drop-ins welcome.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic Painting for adults at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Shay Haas of Indigo Easel leads a class on basic painting techniques and art principles. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — Choralfest! in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. With UNT's University Singers, Men's Chorus, Concert Choir, Women's Chorus and A Capella Choir. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
COMEDY
The Brave Boys Podcast Live and Variety Show 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Concert Band and University Band in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — UNT Visiting Writers Series presents Laird Hunt in Room 333 at the University Union, 155 Union Circle. Hunt, a professor at Brown University and a former United Nations press officer, is the author of eight novels. Free. Visit english.unt.edu.
MUSIC
Corey Kilgannon, Hallow Bones 7 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10.
Sol Kitchen 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
IN THE AREA
5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday — Lewisville Western Days in Old Town Lewisville. Featuring headliner Brett Young at 10 p.m. Friday and the Josh Abbott Band at 10 p.m. Saturday. Free tickets at www.lewisvillewesterndays.com, good for admission 5-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. After 7 p.m., admission is $10 cash only, free for children 12 and under.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
FESTIVITIES & FUN
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 — SCRAP Garage Sale and Creative Reuse Carnival at SCRAP Denton, 420 S. Bell Ave. $5 fill-a-bag garage sale, fabric by the pound sale, and carnival games, activities and crafts for ages 4-12. Carnival admission is $5 for kids, benefiting SCRAP's educational programs. Call 940-391-7499 or visit scrapdenton.org.
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 p.m. Oct. 17 — Grace Like Rain Gala at Marriott at Champions Circle, 3300 Championship Parkway in Fort Worth. Cocktail hour, dinner and a talk by keynote speaker Bob Goff, author of Love Does and founder of the Love Does organization, which finds ways to fight injustices against children. $75; $125 per couple. Sponsorships available. Visit http://glrtx.org/gala.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 — Denton Toastmasters Open House at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. All are invited to the public speaking club's annual open house, featuring a talk by Anna LeBaron, author of The Polygamist's Daughter, followed by a regular Toastmasters meeting including prepared and impromptu speeches and evaluations. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org or email Reneé Ruff at vppr.dentontoastmasters@gmail.com.
STAGE
Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 24-27 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26, and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 — TWU Wind Symphony: “Elements" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. $10; $5 for students and seniors; free for children under 12. Visit www.twu.edu/music.