THURSDAY, OCT. 24
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
11 a.m. — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series presents “The Evolution of the Museum of the American Indian, Heye Foundation to the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian," a talk by Marty de Montano, at the club building, 610 Oakland St. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org.
Noon — World Polio Day Celebration Event presented by the Rotary Clubs of the Denton area, at El Chaparral Grill, 324 E. McKinney St., Suite 102. Rotarians will mark historic progress toward a polio-free world. Visit endpolio.org.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6 p.m. — Twilight Tunes presents the Basically Basie Big Band in a free concert on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org.
7 p.m. — “Bluebonnets Are Legumes and Legumes Are Special," a presentation by microbiologists Catalina Pislariu and Rebecca Dickstein, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Learn about the professors' research on legumes and symbiotic nitrogen-fixing bacteria, which extract nitrogen that legumes convert into protein and other important molecules. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music: B-----s Set Traps (feminist improvisation ensemble) and Huong Le and Zhi Li (flute and guitar) at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
MUSIC
Jazz Voice featuring Quincy Davis (drums), Eric Hitt (bass), Paul Lees (piano) and Marion Powers (vocals), 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater; Student Jam, 9:30-11 p.m. Free.
The Legacy Quartet 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. Free.
The BoomBachs 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
Isaac Hoskins & the Glass Mountain Orchestra 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10.
Zack Wiese & the Permanent Flowers, Fantasticboom, Maze Behavior 9 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $3.
Sissy Spacek, Skin Graft, Form Hunter, Cognizant, Filth, Infernal Legions of Mordor 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to noon — Halloween Social for people with disabilities and their caregivers at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Join the Adults with Disabilities Advisory Group and members of Life Works Community for Halloween fun. Costumes encouraged. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “What Business Are You Really In? Marketing for Entrepreneurs," led by UNT marketing professor Francisco Guzman, at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
4 p.m. — Baby Food Taste Test for teens ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 p.m. — Create a Starwheel at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater and join a ranger to make your own star wheel. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
7 p.m. — North Texas Collaborative Pianists (classical collaborative duos) at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
8 p.m. — Stories in the Stars at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Star-hop across fall constellations with a ranger and learn about their folklore and mythology. Meet at the DORBA parking lot. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
MUSIC
Pat Coil 6 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Strays, the Angelus, Doomfall, Endless Caverns 7 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $6.
Starparty, Fantasticboom, Holy Death Trio, Bad Dad Jokes 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
Scott Bucklin 8:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Lorelei K, Night One, Felt & Fur, Spiderweb Salon 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8.
“Halloween Harlot Hootenanny II" presented by Tristan Thorndyke's Rock ’n' Roll Cannibals 10 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market's Spooky Market and Dog Costume Contest at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. Dog costume contest winners announced at noon. Vendors will have decorated booths and trick-or-treating, plus there's a zombie vegetable coloring station for kids. Free yoga at 10 a.m., and music starting at 9 a.m. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Spooky Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Tesley Lane. Wear costumes and take in "spooktacular" stories and a trick-or-treating parade.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
3 to 4:30 p.m. — “Yo-Yo with Breaux" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Join yo-yo enthusiast Stephen Breaux to learn yo-yo safety, the basics and a few tricks. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3 p.m. — “Ssslitherin' Snakes," a fun and informative talk with a ranger and a chance to meet a snake up close, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater. At 5 p.m. at the amphitheater, meet for “Goin' Batty" and learn about the world's only flying mammal. At 7 p.m., join a ranger for the Costumed Night Hike along a half-mile trail. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Skagg Philips 5 p.m. at Harvest House.
Do for It Records' Halloween Show with Redefine performing as Depeche Mode, the Spectacle as System of a Down, Drag the Ocean as Korn, Urizen, Motherlicker as Tool, Diesel Beast as Black Sabbath, 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
Electrik Ants, Rache Ann, Ectotron & Punktronica, Doobo Tokens, Radio Wore, RW Ratcliff, Camp Anawanna 8 p.m. at Armadillo, plus art and a midnight screening of "Drain-O," an experimental short film directed by Cody Smith.
YeahDef 9 p.m. at Harvest House.
Daikaiju, Wooden Earth, Upsetting 9 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Grün Wasser, MoMWoW, BAKA, B.S. Wright, Three Rose Charm, DJ DreamLover 69 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at the Islamic Society of Denton, 1105 Greenlee St. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
3 p.m. — Denton Community Band presents its fall concert, “Romance, Whimsy, Marches and More," in the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. The program includes selections from Disney movies, Downton Abbey, Wicked, "If You've Only Got a Moustache" and more. Free. Disney and Downton Abbey costumes and mustaches are encouraged.
5 to 7 p.m.— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour featuring Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham 1 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Feels Surreal 5 p.m. at Harvest House.
Cactus Flowers, Radio Wore, Peyote Peasants 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell.
White Drugs, Bulls 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. Free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
6:30 p.m. — “The Ghost Story," a presentation by Jeanette Laredo, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Laredo, a UNT instructor, will discuss the evolution of the ghost story in American and British literature. For ages 16 and up. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
MUSIC
Jorge Aponte's Latin Jazz Night presents Brasuka 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
The Brave Boys Podcast Live featuring Matt McElhone 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
Laree, ZekeForever, Honin 9 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 p.m. — UNT Opera presents a public dress rehearsal of Mozart's Don Giovanni, in Lyric Theatre at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $5-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Symphony Orchestra in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — UNT Tuba-Euphonium Ensembles' "Halloween Concert" in the Recital Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
MUSIC
Polly & the Pumpkineers 5:30 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
All Hallows Film Festival with music by Revan, Upsetting as Blink-182, Two Knights as Green Day, drag performances, vendors and more.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 — Beaujolais and More, a wine, beer and food tasting fundraiser benefiting the Campus Theatre, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $30 in advance; $35 at the door. For tickets, visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
CREATIVE THINKING
6:45 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 — Frisco artist Sudeep Kumar presents information on sketching, including a demonstration and hands-on activity, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Kumar's talk will include information about the Urban Sketchers global community and the local chapter. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 — Pioneer Research at the Mall, with TWU faculty and students presenting their research projects to the public in the food court at Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. Research topics include chemotherapy drugs, health impacts of microaggressions on minority populations, diversity in children’s literature, financial literacy in middle school math classes, and the effectiveness of service learning through community partnerships. Free. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3 — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
Nov. 8-17 — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 14-16, and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.