THURSDAY, NOV. 14
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. — Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — American Recycling Day for Kids at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about the do's and don'ts of recycling from Recyclesaurus Rex.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Denton County Genealogical Society meeting includes “Census Sense: Clues & Conundrums for Intermediate Researchers," presented by Patti Gillespie, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Visit www.genealogydentontexas.org.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. — Paranormal Cirque at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $15-$50. For ages 17 and older; teens 13-17 welcome with parent or adult guardian. Visit paranormalcirque.com.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — TWU University Band and Jazz Ensemble at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building. $5-$10; free for children under 12. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
Brad Leali Quintet featuring Philip Dizack 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Shaun Outen Live on Texas Select Radio 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
“RnB Basement Party" with DJ Spadus, Kind Beats, Look of the Year, Breezy 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $2-$5.
Davy Mooney 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Model Zork, Candy, Cig Oasis, Dr. Stu and His Boogie Crew 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Frenchie's Blues Destroyers, Dim Locator, Chase Ryan 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
Vincent Neil Emerson 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12.
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
3 p.m. — “Save Your Memories" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn about digital conversion equipment and software in the library's Legacy Lab. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
GARDENING
9:30 a.m. — Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at Ben E. Keith Hospitality Room, 2801 N. I-35. Joe Prevratil of Holly's Gardens and Florist will present “Fire Up the Cheer." Refreshments from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a call to order and inspiration, then the program. All are welcome.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Paranormal Cirque at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $15-$50. For ages 17 and older; teens 13-17 welcome with parent or adult guardian. Visit paranormalcirque.com.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. — Curbside Players presents The Old Man and the Moon in the NCTC Black Box, 318 E. Hickory St. $10-$12. Visit curbsideplayers.com.
MUSIC
7 p.m. — TWU Wind Symphony: “A Night With Aaron Perrine" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
The Austin Allen Band 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Insvergence, Hollowed Out, Pickwick Commons, Sealbreaker, Brook Alley 7 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $10-$12.
Wrought of Obsidian (album release), Sparrows, Character., Black Aevum, the Dark Divide 7 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $10.
JuJuBees Swing Combo 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.$10.
Justin Myers Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Reality Bites 9 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Cinema Cinema, Unmarked Graves, Strong Work, Serendipitous 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
The Hope Trust, Static Diary, Taylor Young 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$13.
Honin (EP release), Night Two, Trusko, Relick, Lofty Beats 9:30 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16
FESTIVITIES & FUN
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
MARKETPLACE
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Holiday Open House at merchants in downtown Denton. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/holiday-open-house.
CREATIVE THINKING
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dungeons & Dragons Players at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Players meet once a month to play the fantasy role-playing game. Snacks and lunch provided. Ages 15 and under must have a parent or guardian present. Free tickets will be available at the reference desk at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11:30 a.m. to 130 p.m. — Intro to Beekeeping at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. — Paranormal Cirque at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $15-$50. For ages 17 and older; teens 13-17 welcome with parent or adult guardian. Visit paranormalcirque.com.
7:30 p.m. — Curbside Players presents The Old Man and the Moon in the NCTC Black Box, 318 E. Hickory St. $10-$12. Visit curbsideplayers.com.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — Pioneer Honor Band Festival Concert at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. Free. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
Concrete Revolution Music Festival with the Sheets, Audiorivals, Scum Pop, Final Broadcast, Vanastro, Redroads 5 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
Variety Belly Dance Show 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza.
Megan Storie (album release), Harry Zimm, Mountain Song 8 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Justin Myers Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Pinkish Black, Dead Register, Vaults of Zin 9 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $10.
Peelander-Z 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
“Bloom" with Ben Aqua, Eain Holder, FKA Gargomon 10 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
SUNDAY, NOV. 17
MARKETPLACE
Noon to 5 p.m. — Holiday Open House at merchants in downtown Denton. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/holiday-open-house.
CREATIVE THINKING
2 to 4 p.m. — GenPen, a writers group for those interested in turning their genealogical research into family history narratives, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2 to 4 p.m. — Transgender Awareness Panel at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St., as part of National Transgender Awareness Week. Panel will be moderated by Amber Briggle, founding member of the Parents for Transgender Equality National Council. Panelists will include members of the Denton community as well as author Tracy James Jones. A reception and book signing will follow. Free and open to the public. Visit dentonuuf.org.
STAGE
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
2 p.m. — Curbside Players presents The Old Man and the Moon in the NCTC Black Box, 318 E. Hickory St. $10-$12. Visit curbsideplayers.com.
5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — Paranormal Cirque at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $15-$50. For ages 17 and older; teens 13-17 welcome with parent or adult guardian. Visit paranormalcirque.com.
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Greg Waits/Tony Baker Quintet 4-7 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Veaux 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
Matthew and the Arrogant Sea, MNKR, Leoncarlo 7:30 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
Noogy, Broke Off, B.C. Binge, SophV 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
MONDAY, NOV. 18
CREATIVE THINKING
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 9 p.m. — Denton County SHEPreneur Crowdfund Live at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. DataReady DFW and Stoke's inaugural competition will award a crowdfunded cash prize to the top contestant. $12-$45. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
6:30 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," a presentation by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Badasstronauts, Maze Behavior, Gorgeous Hair, New Avenues 8 p.m. at Killer's Tacos.
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, NOV. 19
KID STUFF
4 p.m. — Candy Science for ages 6-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Fun experiments that explore the sweet science of candy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Tiny Tornadoes" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Using Data in Your Marketing Strategy," led by Patrick Peters with FourthWall Media, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
5:15 p.m. — “Free Business Resources at the Library: Business Plan and Finances" at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn the basic steps of small business startup and resources, learn about LivePlan business plan and more. Free. To register, visit http://bit.ly/2CiVdDl.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — NaNoWriMo Cram Session at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. National Novel Writing Month participants can work on their novel around other writers with snacks, drinks and proofreading help.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — TWU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: “Make Your Mark" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. $5-$10; free for children under 12. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
Sweetwater Jazz Quartet (Jim Riggs, Neil Slater, Ron Fink, Jeffry Eckels) 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
KID STUFF
11 a.m. — Storytelling Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 p.m. — Uniquely You! A Transgender Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children's stories that share a message of love and inclusion, on Transgender Day of Remembrance.
YOUTH & TEEN
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
5:30 to 7 p.m. — Stoke's Happy Hour + Fireside Chat with Emily Roden of ReadyRosie at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
7 p.m. — “Handling Holiday Stress Through Meditation" with meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
MUSIC
“Songwriters' Round with Blue" with Matt Grigsby, Sable Breeze 7-9 p.m. at Killer's Tacos.
Natural Born Leaders 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $7-$10.
Sol Kitchen 8:30 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
FullyMaxxed, Chorduroy, Blu H3ron 9 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 — Beaujolais and More, a wine, beer and food tasting fundraiser benefiting the Campus Theatre, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $30 in advance; $35 at the door. For tickets, visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
9 a.m. Nov. 23 — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis' 37th annual Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally, starting at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2255 N. Bonnie Brae St. Five routes — 8, 29, 39, 52 and 68 miles — through scenic parts of Denton and Cooke counties. $40, includes T-shirt, event bag and Celebration Station. Race-day registration starts at 7 a.m. Visit www.dentonturkeyroll.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
Noon Nov. 21 — Chuck Marohn Jr., founder and president of Strong Towns, speaks at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Marohn is the author of Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity. Free. Register at www.strongtowns.org.
6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 — "The Language of God: Frances Collins, Science and Faith" presented by UNT professor Reid Ferring, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free lecture provides a "sneak peek" of the types of courses offered through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNT. For more information about OLLI at UNT, email olli@unt.edu or call 940-369-7293.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24 — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at Congregation Kol Ami, 1887 Timber Creek Road in Flower Mound. Topic of discussion is the role of religion in community relationships. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26 — WordPress Meetup led by WordPress consultant Kay Kinser, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 — “Accounting and Cashflow: Know Your Numbers" with TWU lecturer Lynn Irving, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn about forming a business entity, benefits and drawbacks, and avoiding potential legal problems. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 — “Business Entities: How Do They Work and Do You Need One?" with Christopher B. Henry of Minor & Jester PC, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 — “Types of Insurance You as a Small Business Owner Should Consider" with Jeff King of Ramey King Insurance, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 — “Building Your Business Battlecry: A Powerful Brand Story That Actually Works" with Heather Steele of Blue Steele Solutions, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
STAGE
8 p.m. Nov. 20-22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 23, 2 p.m. Nov. 24 — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
DANCE
8 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24 — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions" in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. A showcase of original dance works created by advanced choreography students. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.