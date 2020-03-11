THURSDAY, MARCH 12
EVENTS
Through Friday — Spring Break Make ’n' Take at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. All ages can make a craft — a different project each day of the week — while supplies last.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
2 p.m. — “Ssslitherin' Snakes" presentation at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
3:30 — “Spring Wildlife Babies" for ages 5-10 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Join Ranger Rick Torres for a look at baby animals that are born in the spring.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
7:30 p.m. — Free Ghost Stories Concert, part of the Texas Storytelling Festival: Texas Live With 35, featuring 35 Tejas tellers at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Festival includes storytelling concerts, music, liars' contest and workshops. For registration and ticket prices, visit tejasstorytelling.com or call 940-380-9320.
MUSIC
Basically Basie Big Band 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
Meach Pango, Ting Tang Tina, Ruff Wizard 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
Thursday Night Jazz with Mario 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
EVENTS
Today — 35th annual Texas Storytelling Festival: Texas Live With 35, featuring 35 Tejas tellers at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Free events include Spring Break Concert with elementary-age kids, 10:45 a.m. Friday, and Story Slam, 1:15 p.m. Friday. Festival includes storytelling concerts, music, liars' contest and workshops. For registration and ticket prices, visit tejasstorytelling.com or call 940-380-9320.
Through Friday — Spring Break Make ’n' Take at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. All ages can make a craft — a different project each day of the week — while supplies last.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
1:30 to 4:30 p.m. — "Violets Visit TV Game Shows," the First African Violet Society of Denton's African violet show, demonstration and sale, at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Free. For more information, call Linda Turner at 940-368-8915.
2 p.m. — “Primitive Fire" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join a ranger at Lost Pines Amphitheater and learn about the history of fire. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Build It With Bricks at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ages 5 and older can build with the library's Legos. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Concert and art show benefiting Officer Urban Rodriguez, who was shot during a traffic stop, and his family, at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. His niece Anna Poole, 17, will sing and play guitar, and art by niece Emerson Poole, 10, will be on sale. Cash tips and proceeds will benefit the Rodriguez family. Co-sponsored by Backing the Blue-Denton.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard at the Black Box inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
Brian "Beerman" Houser 7 p.m. at Horny Toad.
Frail Body, Big Hand//Big Knife, Day 4, Kurama, Jeer 7:30 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $12.
DAMN: Dallas Ambient Music Nights XXXVII with Python Potions, Bleachfield, Andrew Weathers, Emotional Indulgence, MoMWoW and more 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
Scott Bucklin 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Wade Bagley, Samuel Young 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12.
Tony Ferraro, Particular People 9 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
EVENTS
Today — 35th annual Texas Storytelling Festival: Texas Live With 35, featuring 35 Tejas tellers at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Free events include family concert and kids' activities, 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Saturday, and fringe concerts, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Festival includes storytelling concerts, music, liars' contest and workshops. For registration and ticket prices, visit tejasstorytelling.com or call 940-380-9320.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 11 a.m. — Read to Rover at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — "Violets Visit TV Game Shows," the First African Violet Society of Denton's African violet show, demonstration and sale, at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Free. For more information, call Linda Turner at 940-368-8915.
1 p.m. — DASF Pet Stories at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Interactive story time with the Denton Animal Support Foundation.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
3 p.m. — “Creepy Crawly Bug Safari" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet outside the Nature Center to explore the world of insects. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
5 p.m. — “Owl Power" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join a ranger at Lost Pines Amphitheater to learn about night owls. Then at 8 p.m., meet at the amphitheater for "Wonders of the Night," a short talk about nocturnal wildlife and a night hike; dress for the weather, bring water and a flashlight (preferably with a red lens). $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard at the Black Box inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
BUTTS Fest at Armadillo Ale Works and Rubber Gloves. See Pages 1 and 6.
Joe Tucker 7:30 p.m. at Horny Toad.
Ken Stringfellow (backed by Scott Lee, Daniel Creamer and McKenzie Smith) 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $12.
Rob Robinson 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Highway Run (Journey tribute) 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — 35th annual Texas Storytelling Festival: Texas Live With 35, featuring 35 Tejas tellers at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Free events include Sacred Tales and tai chi, 9:30-11:15 a.m. Sunday. Visit tejasstorytelling.com or call 940-380-9320.
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard at the Black Box inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
BUTTS Fest at Harvest House and Rubber Gloves. See Pages 1 and 6.
Jazz Brunch with the Sweetwater Jazz Quartet 1-2 p.m. at Sweetwater.
The Sunday Vibe 2-5 p.m. at Harvest House.
Night Moves, the Altitude 7 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $12.
Levi Cobb's St. Paddy's Day Hootenanny with Character, Sarah Carrino, Matt Grigsby, Zane Cook, Mike Flores, Isaac Hoskins and more 7 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$8.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
EVENTS
6:15 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," led by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8 p.m. — Program Tiny Computers: Intro to Microcontrollers for ages 10 and older at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn to program the BBC micro:bit to react to input, flash lights and display messages. Great for adults, kids and families. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
UNT Jazz Combo Series 5-7:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
&Avery (of Fire Is Motion), Zebeeb, Judy (of Record Setter), Kirsten (of Krankey) 7-9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. Free.
Barf Wave Records' Complimentary Break Fest with Pony, Soggy, Pretty Mary, Sweet Pill, Krankey 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 to 5 p.m. — St. Patrick's Day Crafts for ages 4-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Building With Bloxels" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
COMEDY
The Brave Boys Podcast Live featuring Katelyn Hasenauer and Jon Kelly 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
MUSIC
County Rexford 6-9 p.m. at Harvest House.
The Denton Irish Session 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
“Jazz From Around the World" 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Wax Ruins, Djunah, Speed Babes, Whep 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. — Sign Language Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Financial Planning," presented by Wallace Accounting & Advisory, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Brain STEMs for ages 8-14, presented by the UNT Society of Women Engineers, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Think like an engineer to tackle a building challenge. Free, and snacks are provided. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 p.m. — Project LIT for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Discuss teen books while working on short volunteer service projects. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
MUSIC
Sol Kitchen 8 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Barf Wave Records' Complimentary Break Fest with Suburban Wildlife, Termination Dust, Upsetting, Church Girls, Genius Christ 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
FESTIVITIES & FUN
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21 — Our Father’s Charity Auto Show, supporting We Got Your Six, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. With family fun and vendors. Free admission. Backup date is April 4. Visit ofcharityautoshow.com. For more information about We Got Your Six, a nonprofit that helps homeless veterans, visit wgy6.org.
March 25-29 — Thin Line, a free documentary film, music and photography festival. Register at https://thinline.us for free admission; supporter package available for $29, VIP for $99.
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
9 to 1 p.m. March 21 — Keep Denton Beautiful hosts the Great American Cleanup in Denton. Yearly event dispatches volunteers all over the city to collect trash. Register through March 10 at www.kdb.org. Volunteer appreciation party follows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center, includes a free lunch, music, activity booths, contest prizes and bounce houses.
Through April 15 — Free tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers available through the United Way of Denton County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. For residents earning up to $58,000 per year. Volunteers are also needed. For sites, dates and times and more information, visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/VITA.
MARKETPLACE
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 — Robson Ranch Women's Club Home and Garden Show at 9428 Ed Robson Blvd., with about 60 vendors, EARS animal adoptions, and food and beverages for sale. Benefiting Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center. Free admission. Visit www.rrwomensclub.org.
GARDENING
6 to 8 p.m. March 19 — “Water Efficient Landscape Design," a free workshop, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 — SpringFest ’20 at the Johnson Branch Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM3002 (Lone Oak Road), 7 miles east of I-35. Celebrate all things spring and get back outside: seed bombs, pollinators, Dutch oven demos, outdoor skills, field games and more. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-637-2294 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake or www.facebook.com/JohnsonBranchStatePark.
6 to 11 p.m. April 4 — “There’s No Place Like Home," Denton Benefit League's charity ball at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, music by Mélange and a short production by the Trammell Group. $160. Visit dentonbenefitleague.org.
ART
6 to 8 p.m. April 3 — Eggsibition, Artists Enclave of Denton County's show of eggs turned into art and a silent auction, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, 411 E. Sycamore St. Benefiting the enclave and Helping Hands for Little Hearts. Visit artistsenclavedenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. March 26 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: Gwen Kirkpatrick, Diary of a Decade: Ten Adventurous Years in the Middle East, 1976-1986, at the club building, 610 Oakland St. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
6 to 7 p.m. March 31 — Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer has a town hall meeting at Robson Ranch in the Lone Star Legacy Room, 9428 Ed Robson Circle, to hear residents’ questions and concerns and provide updates on council activity.
6:30 p.m. March 31 — “Early Texas History," a presentation by Robert Ramirez, Denton County judge and history enthusiast, at the Sanger Public Library, 501 Bolivar St. Part of the Great Conversations speaker series, presented with the Denton Toastmasters Club and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce Speakers Bureau. Visit sangerlibrary.org.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 — FlintConf: the Denton startup conference for hipsters, hackers and hustlers at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Entrepreneurs, creatives, freelancers, side hustlers and students can learn how to start and grow a successful business. $25-$55, includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. Register at flint.stokedenton.com.