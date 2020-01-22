The Denton Black Film Festival continues through Sunday.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 p.m. — Denton's State of the City at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. City staff present an engagement fair at 6 p.m. to help residents learn about city services, programs and events. At 7 p.m., Mayor Chris Watts gives a formal address about Denton's growth, development, improvements and goals. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Weather Wonders" for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about the factors that control weather through STEM activities. Free.
GARDENING & OUTDOORS
7 p.m. — “Wild Orchids of Texas," a presentation by Texas Master Naturalist Stephanie Varnum, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Varnum will give an on overview of Texas' 54 species of wild orchids, which range from moderately common to extremely rare, then focus on seven species of the Hexalectris genus. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “Before the Show Begins" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Directors Sharon Barnhill and Susan Carol Davis will feature the New York Times bestseller The Radium Girls by introducing the play These Shining Lives, with select scenes from TWU's upcoming February production. The book and play are based on the experiences of female employees of the Radium Dial Co. during the 1920s and 1930s. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6:30 p.m. — Club Book Talk, the Denton Record-Chronicle's community book club, launches with a livestream discussion of Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens on DentonRC.com. Hosted by columnist Jean Greenlaw and Features Editor Lucinda Breeding.
6:30 p.m. — “Save Your Memories" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn about digital conversion equipment and software in the library's Legacy Lab. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
7 p.m. — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
MUSIC
Shaun Outen Live 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
The Legacy Trio (Jim Riggs, Neil Slater, Lynn Seaton) 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Cody Abbott, Eddie Esler 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8.
Author & Punisher, Vytear, Filth 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $12.
QuB'd; Denton Black Film Festival jam session 10 p.m.-midnight at Sweetwater. Free.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
YOUTH & TEEN
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Color and Chill for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Color, socialize and relax after school.
STAGE
7 p.m. — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
MUSIC
Kendra Amalie, Dim Locator, Mill, Daniel Ryan 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
Scott Bucklin 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $5.
Daniel Sampley 8:30-11:30 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Mirage Music Club, No Voz Void, Rei Clone, Jack Onion 9 p.m. at J&J's Pizza.
Justin Myers Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Babe Bash 2020 with Felt & Fur, Temptress, Helium Queens, Hen and the Cocks 9:30 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10; or $15 for two-day pass.
Denton Black Film Festival Music Jam: Fingerprints & Friends 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $15-$20; free for festival VIP pass holders.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
10 a.m. — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 11:30 a.m. — Big Denton Playdate for ages 5 and younger and their caregivers at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn how to create hands-on, engaging activities using ordinary household objects. Free come-and-go program. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
GARDENING
10 a.m. — “Creating Living Soils," taught by NCTC horticulture instructor Ashley Hartman, at at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
2 p.m. — Reading With a Ranger at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Nature-themed story time and a craft at the Nature Center. At 4 p.m., meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater to create a star wheel. At 7 p.m., join a ranger for “Stories in the Stars" at the DORBA parking lot. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
STAGE
7 p.m. — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Student Opera Directors' Scenes in Lyric Theatre at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $5. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
MUSIC
Punk and Art Show with Upsetting, Despero, Shooting Tsars, Open Heads, the Unmarked Graves, Rock'N'Roll Cannibals, Final Broadcast 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5-$10.
Whiskey Bandits 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Convictions, Hollow Front, Fever Youth, Words, Saints Can't Lie 7:30 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $12.
Peyote Peasants, Radio Wore, the Hildys 8 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. Free.
Quincy Davis Trio 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Blue Water Highway 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12.
Cameron Hobbs Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Babe Bash 2020 with Red Death, Thin Skin, Mutha Falcon, Sydney Wright 9:30 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10; or $15 for two-day pass.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. This month's discussion topic: Do you have friends/significant relationships outside your faith group? The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour featuring Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham 1 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Fatdrip, frostthekid, Nate Ln, NGB Sosa, Santanajae 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
STAGE
7 p.m. — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
MUSIC
UNT Concert Orchestra with student conductors 5 p.m. in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
Bold & Brash, Radio Wore, Sun Not Yellow, the Altitude 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
CREATIVE THINKING
5:30 p.m. — Trashion Fashion Runway Show informational meeting at SCRAP Denton, 420 S. Bell Ave. Learn about creating fashions out of discarded materials, which will be featured during the Denton Redbud Festival on April 4. Call 940-391-7499 or visit scrapdenton.org.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic painting class on basic techniques and art principles, taught by Shay Haas of Indigo Easel, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For ages 18 and older. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
MUSIC
HH Patio Jams with Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
UNT Faculty Showcase featuring Quincy Davis on drums 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
Vaughn Faison 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
YOUTH & TEEN
6 p.m. — Project LIT for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Discuss teen books while working on short volunteer service projects. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Meditation for Beginners," a free four-part class led by meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Weekly class runs through Feb. 12. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
For Your Health, Gillian Carter, Big Hand//Big Knife, Allison Janney 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $7.
Tim Phillips 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Bitter Bones, Desmo, Global Octopus, Goose Esq. 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10.
Tim Easton, Kiel Grove 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 31 — Alzheimer's Association Denton Community Forum at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. North Texas iHeartRadio personality Anna de Haro will moderate a discussion of dementia needs, concerns and resources within Denton County. Free. To register, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit https://alz.org/dallasnetexas.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 — Clean Up the Campus Day at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Help thin down and clean out the theater. Call 940-382-7014 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 — Denton High School Band Booster Club's Pancake Picnic in the cafeteria, 1007 Fulton St. Featuring Cartwright's pancakes, sausage or bacon, toppings and drink for $5 per plate; plus music, vendors, photo booth, a silent auction and a chance to write letters to soldiers.
Feb. 21-22 — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22. Donations of formal dresses and accessories are needed. To make a donation, email Ellena Griffiths at untnrhhservice@gmail.com.
GARDENING
6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 — “Top 100 Plants" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn how to create a lush, vibrant landscape with native and adapted plants. Presented by Agrilife Water University. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
KID STUFF
1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 — Scout Day at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Free family event with hands-on activities focusing on creating a healthy planet. Open to all ages, clubs and individuals; being a scout is not required. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
SCREEN
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free films, speakers, food, music and child care. Visit tpcdenton.org.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 — Conservation partners local working group meeting at the Joseph A. Carroll Building, 401 W. Hickory St. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Denton County Soil and Water Conservation District invite conservation stakeholders to discuss local issues and concerns and set local priorities to help farmers, ranchers and other private landowners. Call Steven Ray, district conservationist, at 940-383-2691, ext. 3, or visit www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov.
11 a.m. Feb. 27 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “The Roar of Greasepaint: Fifty Years in the Wings" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Mike Barrow presents a look back at Denton Community Theater's history in the community. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
STAGE
Feb. 12-16 — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
Feb. 21-March 1 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Season tickets are on sale now at www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
DANCE
8 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.