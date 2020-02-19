THURSDAY, FEB. 20
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Peacocks" for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Read stories and create crafts in this informative program.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
5:30 p.m. — Gallery talk with artists Umut Demirguc Thurman and James Thurman at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
7 p.m. — Liberty Christian School presents The Wizard of Oz at 1301 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle. $10. Visit www.libertychristian.com/oz.
7:30 p.m. — UNT’s First Stage Series: The Door by Paul Elliott, in Room 127 in UNT's Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $10. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — TWU's 22nd annual Edible Car Contest in TWU's Multipurpose Classroom and Laboratory Building, 1314 Bell Ave. Competition for teams of students in grades 6-12; registration has closed. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences/edible-car-contest.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 a.m. — Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at Ben E. Keith Hospitality Room, 2801 N. I-35. Master Gardener and author Charlotte Canier presents "Super Stars: Flowers for Our Area." Refreshments from 9:30 to 10a.m., followed by a call to order and inspiration, then the program. All are welcome.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
4 to 9 p.m. — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Visit www.facebook.com/UNTCinderellaProject.
4:30 to 8 p.m. — Lake Dallas Mardi Gras, a free family festival at Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St. Parade at 5:30 p.m., Lake Dallas High School Jazz Band performs at 5 p.m. and the N'Awlins Gumbo Kings play at 6 p.m. on the main stage. Event also includes food trucks and vendors, contests and children's activities. Visit https://lakedallas.com/200/Mardi-Gras.
7 p.m. — Liberty Christian School presents The Wizard of Oz at 1301 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle. $10. Visit www.libertychristian.com/oz.
7:30 p.m. — UNT’s First Stage Series: The Door by Paul Elliott, in Room 127 in UNT's Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $10. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Visit www.facebook.com/UNTCinderellaProject.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free rabies vaccines for pets at Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, 3717 N Elm St. Walk-in clinic presented by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and the Denton Animal Support Foundation.
10 to 11:30 a.m. — Coyote Music Studio's Family Music Open House at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Songs, dances, music games and crafts for families with infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Free. Register at www.coyotemusicstudio.com. Drop-ins welcome.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Carter BloodCare blood drive co-hosted by Surepoint ER at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3180 S. I-35E. Visit http://bit.ly/37FnmSw.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. — Liberty Christian School presents The Wizard of Oz at 1301 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle. $10. Visit www.libertychristian.com/oz.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT’s First Stage Series: The Door by Paul Elliott, in Room 127 in UNT's Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $10. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
2 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
2 p.m. — Liberty Christian School presents The Wizard of Oz at 1301 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle. $10. Visit www.libertychristian.com/oz.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at Denton Good Samaritan Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive. This month's discussion topic is finding ways to address prejudice in our daily lives and our community. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email Emanda at dentondaughters@gmail.com.
4 to 8 p.m. — Meals on Wheels of Denton County's inaugural Silver Hearts Gala, at Courtyard by Marriott, 4330 Courtyard Way in Flower Mound. Dinner, drinks, auction and raffle prizes. $50. Visit mowdc.org.
MONDAY, FEB. 24
TUESDAY, FEB. 25
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Pajama Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
Through April 15 — Free tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers available through the United Way of Denton County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. For residents earning up to $58,000 per year. Volunteers are also needed. For sites, dates and times and more information, visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/VITA.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. Feb. 27 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “The Roar of Greasepaint: Fifty Years in the Wings" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Mike Barrow presents a look back at Denton Community Theater's history in the community. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
7 p.m. Feb. 27 — “Introducing the Pecan Creek Pollinative Prairie: An Urban North Central Texas Tallgrass Prairie Reconstruction as an Educational Tool," a presentation by Jaime Baxter-Slye, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. The Pollinative Prairie is a 4-acre prairie reconstruction on the UNT campus. Since 2016, the mission of the project has been to increase native plant and animal biodiversity on an urban university campus, while providing an outdoor educational experience and volunteer opportunities. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
3 p.m. March 8 — “Come From Away: The True Story," with retired American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass and husband Tom Stawicki, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. In conjunction with the Dallas tour of the award-winning Broadway musical. Free. Part of Denton Community Theatre's Gold Series. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
STAGE
Feb. 27-March 1 — UNT Theatre presents Faith, Hope and Charity by Odon von Horvath in the Studio Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.