THURSDAY, DEC. 12
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
COMEDY
Truth in Comedy 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
MUSIC
UNT L5 Electric Guitar Ensemble 4 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf.
Brad Leali Quintet (Sandra Kaye, Luke Berger, Eric Hitt, Kelly Durbin) 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Shaun Outen Live on Texas Select Radio 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Davy Mooney 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
“For Whom the Bell Tolls: A Benefit Show" with Revan, Doomfall, Sunbuzzed 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5, benefiting former employees of Backyard on Bell.
Little Jack Melody & His Young Turks Christmas Show 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
KID STUFF
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Build It With Bricks at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ages 5 and older can build with the library's Legos. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ART
5:30 to 9 p.m. — Opening reception for “Cantos From the New Pantheon," an exhibit of work by Randall M. Good, at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Exhibit features works derived from Good's unique creation myth, the Shael Ovalis. Songwriter and cellist Lisa West will perform songs inspired by themes in Good's paintings, drawings and writings. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
MUSIC
Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham (contemporary jazz and R&B) 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Brian "Beerman" Houser 7 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Scott Bucklin 8:30-10:30 p.m. $5.
Thin Skin, Heavy Baby Sea Slugs, Akkolyte, DJ R Minick, more 8:30 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
Zach Nytomt 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12.
Kolton Sparks Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Silvertonguedevil, Oberon, Dieselbeast, the Great Hanging 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
CREATIVE THINKING
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoons at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
KID STUFF
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Joe Tucker 7:30 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Justin Myers Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Monte Montgomery 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $18-$35.
She Wants Revenge, the Guidance, Felt & Fur 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $25.
DJ Dawodu 8:30 p.m. at Harvest House.
Free Mode, Doma Kid, Guerilla Funk 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven's Eroica in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. With guest conductor Rune Bergmann and featuring soloist Michael Shih performing Brahms’ Violin Concerto. $20. Visit www.fwsymphony.org.
John Earle Mainord, Silas Nello 7 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5.
Velveteen Echo, Dear Darren 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $7.
Thin Skin, Manifest Destiny's Child, more 10 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
MONDAY, DEC. 16
CREATIVE THINKING
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," a presentation by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
TALKS & THOUGHTS
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Building Your Business Battlecry: A Powerful Brand Story That Actually Works" with Heather Steele of Blue Steele Solutions, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
MUSIC
“Mood" with Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
N'Awlins Gumbo Kings 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Wormhole Superette, Oil Spill, Python Potions, Ovals & Parrot 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5-$7.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
YOUTH & TEEN
12:30 p.m. — After-School Cinema for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
6 p.m. — Project LIT for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Discuss teen books while working on short volunteer service projects. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Brand From Scratch," led by Simon Trask, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Learn how to develop your brand, including building one from scratch or strengthening the one you have. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
MUSIC
DJ Dibbs 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Sol Kitchen 8:30 p.m. at Harvest House.
IN THE AREA
Through Dec. 22 — Greater Lewisville Community Theatre presents Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World at 160 W. Main St. in Old Town Lewisville. Shows are at 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21; and 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22. $20-$25. Visit www.glct.org or call 972-221-7469.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
MUSIC
Monks of Saturnalia featuring Greg Prickett, Steve Brown, Chris Holmes, Jeffrey Barnes, Drew Phelps 7-9 p.m. Dec. 19 at Sweetwater.
Sarah Jaffe 9 p.m. Dec. 20-21 at Dan's Silverleaf. $18.