THURSDAY, DEC. 19
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
12:30 to 2 p.m. — Winter Break Celebration for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Board games, hot cocoa and cookies in the Teen Room. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
4 to 6 p.m. — Wheeler House Coffee Break at 821 N. Elm St. Learn about what Grace Like Rain is doing with the downtown short-term shelter.
MUSIC
Boxcar Bandits 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Barley & Board.
Shaun Outen Live on Texas Select Radio 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Super Hero/Super Villain, Radio Wore, Scum Pop 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza.
Thursday Night Jazz with Mario 8 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Monks of Saturnalia featuring Greg Prickett, Steve Brown, Chris Holmes, Jeffrey Barnes, Drew Phelps 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
The Gold Brothers Christmas 7-10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10.
Mario Cruz & His Merry Elves "Holiday Muses" (Kelly Durbin, Jonny Harmon, Eric Hitt, Gale Cruz) 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Cameron Hobbs, Hannah Hobkit, Wade Bagley, Austin Michael, Ryan Anderton, Kyle Earhart 8 p.m. at The Dive. $10.
Sly Fungi, Gorgeous Hair, Peyote Peasants 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Nils Jordan Bishop, Sam Thiebaud, Brandon Gallemore, Sable Breeze 9 p.m. at Dusty's Bar & Grill. Free.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
MUSIC
Jeff Corey 7 p.m. at Horny Toad.
Sub Zero 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
“Merry and Bright Jazz" with Gwynne 8:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
The Nikki & Ryan Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Sarah Jaffe 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $18.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Dutch Oven Cookin' presentation and demonstration at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Bring a fork and meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dungeons & Dragons Players at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Players meet once a month to play the fantasy role-playing game. Snacks and lunch provided. Ages 15 and under must have a parent or guardian present. Free tickets will be available at the reference desk at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 8 p.m. — Opening reception for “Women: Art, Activism, & Attitude," showcasing six students from UNT's BFA in photography program, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
MUSIC
Kind Beats 5 p.m. at Harvest House.
“Character.'s Christmas Special" with Character., the Method Actors, Fab Deuce, DJ Party McFly 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
Denton Music Guild's Krampusfest with Strays, Kombat, Lament Configuration, the Dark Divide, Done In, In Search of Sight, Flesh Narc, YSA, Blank Hellscape, Leoncarlo, Stone Wolf 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
Sarah Jaffe 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $18.
Raised Right Men 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour with Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham 1 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Lorelei K, IIdols, MoMWoW 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
MONDAY, DEC. 23
MUSIC
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
IN THE AREA
Through Sunday — Greater Lewisville Community Theatre presents Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World at 160 W. Main St. in Old Town Lewisville. Shows are at 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21 and 3 p.m. Dec. 22. $20-$25. Visit www.glct.org or call 972-221-7469.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18 — United Tribute gala featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," a fundraising event for United Way of Denton County, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. $125; tables also available. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/United-TRIBUTE or call Nina at United Way at 940-566-5851.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
2 p.m. Jan. 1 — First Day Hike at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Start the new year with a ranger-led hike on the 2.2-mile Randy Bell Scenic Trail, and learn about the native flora and fauna of North Texas. Meet at the Hawthorne Campground parking lot. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at the Denton Islamic Society, 1105 Greenlee St. This month's discussion topic: What brings me back to my faith when I have slipped away? The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
11 a.m. Jan. 23 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Susan Carol Davis presents My Name Is Lucy Barton by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.