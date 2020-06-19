Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.