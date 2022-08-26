Many of us hit a point in life where we have no idea where life is going. Before our thirties, we’re spinning plates, trying to pay rent, prove ourselves and climb the ladder. We’re not exactly focusing on adopting and internalizing the influences, messaging and norms to translate our interpretations into beliefs. We too often assume that one day we’ll settle down and everything will fall into place. But then, time passes us by, and we still feel just as lost.
In the heartfelt drama Adopting Audrey, Jena Malone is lost at sea well into adulthood. Without family support, she struggles to maintain a job, can’t stay in one place for too long, and has trouble making friends. This is until, one day, she makes the remarkable decision to put herself up for adoption with the hope of finding a new family.
Directed M. Cahill (King of California) and based on a true story, Adopting Audrey is one of the most emotionally satisfying films of the year. While on paper, this may appear to be an excessively sentimental, made-for-television movie, Cahill crafts a work that isn’t afraid to get strange, awkward and honest about human connections and the human condition. It tackles real themes, such as grief and our search to belong – and Malone, also an executive producer, delivers them in spades.
To get more at the film’s heart, Denton Record-Chronicle film critic Preston Barta had the opportunity to catch up with Ms. Malone. In the below transcribed conversation, we discuss what Adopting Audrey made Malone reflect on, the thematic ties to her other films and what her “Rosebud” may be.
Jena Malone Q&A
The following is a transcript of an interview conducted on August 19 via Zoom Audio ahead of Adopting Audrey’s theatrical and VOD/digital release. Some of the questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Preston Barta: Last we talked, for Time Out of Mind, we spoke about the unique perspective we gathered from it. Adopting Audrey is certainly another work that offers quite a bit of perspective about the human condition, loneliness and connection. In playing Audrey, was there a certain aspect that you found particularly enlightening and perhaps applicable to your own life?
Jena Malone: Yeah, in so many ways, and then also in new ways, as we all emerge from this sort of new post-pandemic re-understanding of ourselves. I think one of the biggest things that felt really beautiful when I read the script was sort of allowing the cracks to emerge from this societally bought-and-sold condition of let's be self-reliant. That sort of “DIY or death” that allows everyone to become their own island in really cool and beautiful ways, but it doesn't allow the whole story of human needs to emerge.
One of the most powerful things for me, and it resonates in my own life of how I've sort stepped in and out of that is the, where do we go after we realize that self-reliance is not enough? And that we actually do need community care, and how do we take care of ourselves amongst people that we desperately need to feel supported by, and how do we support others?
We made the film in 2019. So watching it now, it feels even more resonant. It’s even more pertinent to have these conversations. We were 100 percent true on that one.
Watching this, I couldn’t help but notice the parallels between Audrey and Chris McCandless of Into the Wild. Did you make any of those connections or reflect on your 2007 film at all?
Oh, interesting! No, I didn't. Not in the moment. This is the first time I've really thought about it. But yeah, you're absolutely right. I mean, Chris McCandless was one of the frontiers of DIY-ers. But it's a way of thinking that's been emergent for a very long time. I think about World War II and the ‘50s, we've explored self-reliance throughout history, obviously. But it took on a different kind of realm in the past 30 years.
For sure. Yeah, I thought a lot about how Chris and Audrey are both reaching out for something more and searching for purpose. And naturally, I also thought about the great scene in Into the Wild between Emile Hirsch and Hal Holbrook, when Holbrook’s character asks Chris if he can adopt him.
I totally forgot about that! That’s such a cool connection because, also, so many people talk about how they don’t have a place for adult adoption. It’s still so new and weird, and it’s such a Google search world that we don’t know how to conceptualize it or personalize it. So, that’s a great example of personalizing it as something that has been in conversation for quite some time, but just sort of out of the realm of popularity or deeper understanding.
To get a little more into Audrey, I found her to be such a beautifully human person who has so much to give. I loved the relationship she has with Otto (Robert Hunger-Bühler), a retired aerospace engineer with NASA who visibly delights Audrey and seems to be a natural fit as an adopter.
There’s a great scene when Otto talks to Audrey about the gaps between activities and how he struggles to navigate those moments because they allow him to reflect about his regrets. When you’re not creating, whether it’s acting or making music, how do you make sense of those gaps? I’m sure it’s spending time with your family and your son, but did the film cause you to reflect on any of that?
Yeah, that's so interesting. I think that maybe I might have a different relationship with those gaps and that they don't necessarily bring out what Otto is talking about – his flavor of that, in the sense of a reexamination that might turn up more regrets. I feel like those types of conversations tend to come from me starting projects or getting hungry again. When I get into the gaps between projects, I'm perfectly fine existing. I tend to not think about those things as much, and I'm drawn more into the present. But then it's when the sort of want to pursue or want to work or want to find, the hunger emerges. It's in my hungry moments that I have more of that self-examination and regret work or whatever, just that shadowy looking back at the past and wanting to understand more, particularly in the sense of your relationship to work.
What about Otto’s language? He communicates in this factual way that’s so fascinating. I know people like him, and they can be such a joy to be around if you can plug into it. Did his way of speaking elevate your own language at all?
I loved all of it. I wish I had more people in my life that spoke in those sorts of terms. I just love when a human or a character can emerge, and they are so singularly themselves. What's so interesting about this is that Audrey and Otto are really just like two islands, perfectly existing all to themselves. And they're meeting in a moment where it's like their seismic shifts. Maybe they're no longer going to be just islands, and so it's cool when those kinds of species get to relate to each other, because they don't often interrelate.
Did you take to the quiet moments they have as much as I did? Or, do you, as an artist, take more to the most where you can improvise or speak words into existence?
I love any chance to improvise. I think I'm still, maybe not still, but I'm an untrained actor. I've never done a lot of theater. I didn't pursue it in school where you got to do all of those improvisational exercises. So, for me, it's still school, and so I want those types of assignments and experiments.
But honestly, those types of things are not as fun to explore when they're not being held in a way that's supportive. So, if you're wanting to do that and the film is not asking you to do it, then it becomes like you're forcing it or something. You're trying to find these moments of silence in a film that just is not asking for it. Whereas this film deeply asked that of Audrey. I didn't feel like I had to rush those things, fight for them or make something more than it was because I didn't have to chew anything. It was all very simplistically given and supported. So, in that way, it felt really amazing, and I loved getting lost in it. It felt very out of body sometimes.
What’s also nice about those quiet, reflective moments is noticing the poetry within them. For instance, as soon as I finished the film, I revisited the beginning because the scene is actually from the end of the film. It opens with Audrey laughing, and it ends with a character exhaling. Were these kinds of moments apparent in the script, or did you discover them later with how the story was assembled and shot by Cahill?
I did as an audience member. It's harder to be aware of those types of poetic expressions during production. You're there every day, you do the work, you do what's in front of you, and it's very rare you get to step back and be like, "Oh, look at that little nook we just built two weeks ago. Didn't that really come in well, and doesn't that sit so nicely with that piece of the stair banister that we just installed? And who knew they would match so well?"
I watched the film like three times. I never watch any of my movies that many times. I feel like a one-and-done-r. Maybe I'll revisit it in seven years. But yeah, it was a pleasure to keep seeing what came up in those ways, those poetic expressions.
Well, I’m glad it was as fruitful for you as it was for me.
It’s so cool that it was so fruitful for you.
I know we’re about out of time, so I’ll send you off by asking something that comes up toward the end of the film. We get to see Audrey’s “Rosebud,” the chicken egg, which represents something from her childhood that she attaches herself to and holds a very special place in her heart. If I may ask, do you have a Rosebud? But if you want to keep that to yourself, please! I just found that scene so moving.
Yeah, what a good question. I don't know. I don't have an instant Rosebud. I think I might have a few, but I don't know. It's a really sweet prompt, like a writing prompt. So actually I might tuck that away and do some writing around it, so thank you.
