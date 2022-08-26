'Adopting Audrey' Jena Malone Interview - Feature Image

Jena Malone talks to us about 'Adopting Audrey,' a heartfelt drama about a grown woman who puts herself up for adoption in hopes of finding a new family. The film is now playing in theaters and available to watch on VOD and digital platforms.

 Image courtesy of Vertical Entertainment. Graphic by Preston Barta.

Many of us hit a point in life where we have no idea where life is going. Before our thirties, we’re spinning plates, trying to pay rent, prove ourselves and climb the ladder. We’re not exactly focusing on adopting and internalizing the influences, messaging and norms to translate our interpretations into beliefs. We too often assume that one day we’ll settle down and everything will fall into place. But then, time passes us by, and we still feel just as lost.

'Adopting Audrey' Still 1

Fired from her seventh job in two years and estranged from her family, Audrey (Jena Malone, pictured left) is restless and dwells in a distinctly modern solitude, relying on YouTube for companionship. After falling down a video rabbit hole, she discovers the world of adult adoption and decides to try it herself in hopes of finding a sense of belonging. Audrey soon finds is an adoptive family whose dysfunction mirrors her own, allowing her to form an unlikely bond with the misanthropic patriarch, Otto (Robert Hunger-Bühler, pictured right), who is seemingly as cold as she is courteous. 

In the heartfelt drama Adopting Audrey, Jena Malone is lost at sea well into adulthood. Without family support, she struggles to maintain a job, can’t stay in one place for too long, and has trouble making friends. This is until, one day, she makes the remarkable decision to put herself up for adoption with the hope of finding a new family. 

'Adopting Audrey' Still 2

Based on a true-story, 'Adopting Audrey' follows an adult woman (Jena Malone) who puts herself up for adoption and forms a bond with the cantankerous patriarch of her adoptive family. Rounding out the cast are Emily Kuroda ('Gilmore Girls,' pictured far right), Robert Hunger-Bühler (right center) and the late Jillian Lindig (far left).
'Adopting Audrey' Still 3

Jena Malone, left, and Jillian Lindig star in 'Adopting Audrey.'
'Into the Wild' Jena Malone

Jena Malone and Emile Hirsch in 2007's 'Into the Wild,' directed by Sean Penn. Hirsch portrays Chris McCandless and Malone portrays his sister, Carine McCandless.
'Adopting Audrey' Still 4

Jena Malone as Audrey and Robert Hunger-Bühler as Otto.
'Adopting Audrey' Still 5

Audrey (Jena Malone, pictured) is a restless woman in a constant state of transition but yearns for more permanent roots. Ultimately putting herself up for adult adoption, she connects with a family and forms an unlikely bond with the misanthropic patriarch.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

