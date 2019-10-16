The annual Empty Bowls Luncheon uses a simple formula: Buy a handmade ceramic bowl, enjoy a lunch of soup and bread, and help feed the hungry.
Empty Bowls of Denton began as a mission of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in 2000, and became a nonprofit associated with the church. Volunteers and local artists make and glaze the bowls. Patrons buy tickets — $20 gets you into the luncheon and your pick of one of the bowls. Then patrons enjoy a lunch of soup and bread.
The annual luncheon is a grassroots movement among artists and craftsmen and women across the country — and the globe — to bring awareness to the issue of hunger and to support local groups that fight hunger. In Denton, a ticket to the luncheon buys 10 meals for needy residents. All proceeds from the event benefit Our Daily Bread soup kitchen and the Denton Community Food Bank.
Volunteers donate their time and talent — from potters who donate bowls, from artists who glaze and fire bowls, to professionals in other media who promote the event — to create the bowls and the annual luncheon.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/31lIfPp. Tickets will also be available at the door. Those with reserved tickets must pick up their bowls by 1 p.m. Afterward, the remaining bowls will be sold to the public.