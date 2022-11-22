What’s more thrilling than watching a true-crime series about a corrupt business? How about one about a company involving hunky men who shake about with more energy than Chris Farley? Yeah, try Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales on for size.
In the new series, Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant and entrepreneur who comes to the United States for a slice of the American dream. But, what begins modestly, with Steve starting a club, turns into a desire to build an empire based on the liking of people who enjoy oiled men dancing around in bow ties and cuffs. So, when that explodes into a massive success, chaos ensues and steers Steve and those he meets along the way down some dark paths.
Kumail Nanjiani as Steve and Annaleigh Ashford as Irene.
Courtesy of Hulu. Photo by Erin Simkin.
Starring alongside Nanjiani is Annaleigh Ashford, the series' MVP and emotional center. Ashford portrays Steve’s life and work companion, Irene. She’s a caring, honest and motivated individual who not only plays well opposite Steve but all the characters. Irene is not afraid to challenge people’s thinking, and the series is all the better for what she brings to it.
Ahead of the series premiere, the Denton Record-Chronicle virtually spoke with Ashford. In the below video interview, we discuss the rotation of influences involved in creating the famous male-stripping empire and what it’s like to speak such meaningful words into existence.
Enjoy the conversation, and catch the first two episodes of Welcome to Chippendales today exclusively on Hulu, with one new episode rolling out weekly through Jan. 3.