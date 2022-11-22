'Welcome to Chippendales' Still 1

As Chippendales takes flight, Steve assembles his dream team — including a shy accountant who may be more than just a business hire. Irene (Annaleigh Ashford) and Steve (Kumail Nanjiani), shown.

 Courtesy of Hulu. Photo by Erin Simkin.

What’s more thrilling than watching a true-crime series about a corrupt business? How about one about a company involving hunky men who shake about with more energy than Chris Farley? Yeah, try Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales on for size. 

In the new series, Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant and entrepreneur who comes to the United States for a slice of the American dream. But, what begins modestly, with Steve starting a club, turns into a desire to build an empire based on the liking of people who enjoy oiled men dancing around in bow ties and cuffs. So, when that explodes into a massive success, chaos ensues and steers Steve and those he meets along the way down some dark paths. 

'Welcome to Chippendales' Production Stills

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

