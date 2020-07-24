This summer is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
May 8, 1945, was Victory in Europe Day and Sept. 2, 1945, was the surrender of Japan and the official end of World War II. I am sure we would have heard more about this in the news if we were not going through a pandemic and the protest movement that has captured the bulk of the news coverage.
There are numerous books published this year that deal with the war itself and its aftermath. I am devoting two columns to this, because there are so many good books to be read.
Virginia Hall was a Baltimore socialite, expected to make a good marriage in the 1920s. Instead, she went to Paris to escape the strictures of the expectations of women in this age. A Woman of No Importance (Sonia Purnell, Viking, 2019, 352 pages, $28) tells how she became a formidable spy during World War II. Joining Britain’s Special Operations Executive, she was the first Allied woman sent into France to operate behind enemy lines.
Possessed with a talent for organization and the ability to persuade people of all levels to join the cause for liberty, she set up spy networks all over France, organized jail breaks and ambushes, and obtained information necessary to the war effort. When the Gestapo sent out a command to all of France stating: “She is the most dangerous of all allied spies. We must find and destroy her,” she fled over the Pyrenees in the dead of a dreadful winter, even though she had a prosthetic leg.
Hall had been hamstrung at every turn by the men above her who believed women had no place in war, or those whom she outshone. Nevertheless, she persisted! When the division would not return her to France, she joined the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), where “Wild” Bill Donovan recognized and valued her abilities.
She is the only civilian woman in World War II to receive the Distinguished Service Cross. She also received the Croix de Guerre and Britain’s Member of the British Empire honors. If this were a novel rather than a well-researched nonfiction book, you would think the author had overdone the exploits. But they are all true!
Moving into the fiction spy realm, Three Hours in Paris (Cara Black, Soho Press, 2020, 345 pages, $27.95) is a taut, tension-filled drama that twists and turns to a surprising ending. Kate Rees, a transplanted American in the British Isles, wants to avenge the death of her husband and baby daughter, who were burned to death in a Luftwaffe attack.
Because she is a skilled markswoman, Kate is selected to be dropped behind enemy lines to kill Hitler on his three-hour visit to Paris. But all is not as it seems, and her wits are all that keep her alive. Detective Gunter Hoffman is tasked with finding Kate.
The story seems more plausible because of Kate’s wracked nerves and Gunter’s pursuit while he reflects on his family back in Germany. A sociopathic SS member is thrown into the mix for more relentless tension.
Though an excellent spy story, it is as much a book about morality and the awful decisions that are made during war. Start this book early in the day, as you will not want to put it down.
Three women wrote the book, three women are the main characters in All the Ways We Said Goodbye (Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig and Karen White, William Morrow, 2020, 440 pages, $28.99). The Ritz Hotel forms the setting for a tale that covers decades, but revolves around events of World War II.
Aurelie is an heiress who flees the comforts of the Ritz in 1914 during World War I to be with her father at their Picardy estate. She brings with her a talisman — a piece of cloth stained with Jeanne de Arc’s blood — set in a priceless piece of jewelry that is said to hold the fate of France.
Daisy is Aurelie’s daughter, married to a collaborator in Paris during WWII. Her development from passive wife to daring resistance fighter who falls in love with a fellow provocateur is the second story.
Babs is English and the recent widow of a resistance fighter. She goes to France in 1964 to find the story of her husband’s time there and to locate his true love.
Told in alternating chapters, the story winds believably among the lives of the three women and those with whom they interacted. The talisman bears an important place in the stories of all three women. It is a pleasure to read.
The Battle of the Atlantic has not received as much attention as other parts of World War II, but had Britain failed to win it, it is very possible that Germany would have won the war. Britain imported much of its food, fuel and material, and the German U-boats were sinking convoy after convoy. It was imperative that a strategy be developed to stop this loss of lives and the ships that were necessary to sustain Britain. A Game of Birds and Wolves: The Ingenious Young Women Whose Secret Board Game Helped Win World War II (Simon Parkin, Little, Brown and Co., 2020, 309 pages, $29) reveals the history of how the birds (Britain’s Wrens, or Women’s Royal Naval Service) and the wolves (Germany’s U-boat wolfpacks) fought a deadly duel via gaming tactics in hidden enclaves that determined the action in the North Atlantic.
We learn much about Gilbert Roberts, who led the Wrens, and of Adm. Karl Doenitz, who created and led Germany’s submarine program. Thoroughly researched and engagingly told, A Game of Birds and Wolves will appeal to those who enjoy naval history, little-known aspects of WWII, and gamers who can see the outcome of a game that had deadly purpose in real life.
Most stories of the lives of Jews during World War II are harrowing, but The Yellow Bird Sings (Jennifer Rosner, Flatiron Books, 2020, 294 pages, $25.99) excels in relating the story of a mother and her 5-year-old daughter trying to escape death in Poland after the invasion.
The utter monotony and terror of hiding in a barn loft for over a year, barely able to move or talk, exhausts even the reader. Shira is a musical prodigy with melody bursting to escape from her. Roza distracts her daughter with a fantasy story with a yellow bird who holds the music inside. As the Germans become a greater threat, Roza agonizingly agrees to allow her daughter to be placed in a convent for protection, while she takes to the forest. Shira is now Zosia, with her hair bleached blond, but with her talent recognized and given violin lessons.
After the war, Roza desperately seeks her daughter, but can’t find her. Zosia is now Tzofia, taken to Israel with a family who adopts her. This story of love, terror and loss has a perfect ending that gave me chills. I can’t give it away, but it is totally believable. The descriptions of music and the effect it has on people are quite beautifully wrought throughout the book.
What are the lies and deflections we tell ourselves to excuse inexcusable behavior, and what effect do they have on future generations? Wunderland (Jennifer Cody Epstein, Crown, 2019, 371 pages, $27) is set in Germany from 1933 to the end of the war, and New York City in 1989.
Ilse von Fischer and Renate Bauer are lifelong, inseparable friends, in school during 1933 in Germany. The lead-up to war is annoying to them in simplistic ways. Then it is revealed that Renate’s father has Jewish heritage. The bulk of the book explores Ilse’s slow change from idealistic teenager to full-blown Nazi. The excuses she gives for each step are recorded in letters she writes to Renate. Letters that are never sent.
Renate, meanwhile, undergoes the slow humiliation and terror bestowed upon Jews, until she is sent to New York by her parents. Ava is Ilse’s daughter, abandoned by her mother during the war, and kept at arm’s length throughout her mother’s life. She, too, leaves for New York. For me, Renate is the only likable character. But Ilse is compelling, as I found it fascinating to discover how easy it is to become a fanatic, one step at a time.
You will find these books and more at the Denton Public Library. Though we can’t go in, the librarians are making books and materials available to us. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of these works. Stop by and peruse and possibly purchase.