The holiday season is fast approaching and I want to give you a head start on wonderful books to consider for gift-giving. I have set these aside all year as my favorites, many of which I will be giving as gifts.
Toys break, clothes wear out, but books can last a lifetime and be passed on to future generations. Because I am reviewing so many books, my reviews will be much shorter than usual. I am reviewing books for children and young adults here. My next column will have holiday-related books and books to consider for adult gift-giving.
Interactive books
Young children want to be part of the process of reading. They want to touch, open flaps, pull tabs, spin wheels, etc. The Baby Animal series is perfect for the youngest child. Each is a finger puppet book with the soft puppet inserted in the middle of the book. Baby Kitten (illustrated by Yu-Hsuan Huang, Chronicle Kids, 2020, 12 pages, $7.99) is a sweet orange kitten just begging to be touched. The simple activities he experiences are well within the realm of a young child’s knowledge.
My soon-to-be 5-year-old granddaughter Ella helped me choose this entire section. I have watched her all year go to this stack of books, and pull out the same ones over and over to read. Her very favorite is Disney Baby: My 123s (Nancy Parent, illustrated by Jerrod Maruyama, 2020, Disney Press, 14 pages, $9.99). The design consists of a page with four numbers with the facing page being flaps that open with the corresponding number of Disney characters on the flap. She pores over these flaps with glee, able to name all of the characters.
I know there are a myriad of “bear hunt” books, but We’re Going on a Bear Hunt: My First ABC (text by Walker Books, Candlewick Entertainment, 2020, 12 pages, $8.99) deserves attention. Most pages have two lowercase letters as a cutout, with directions for tracing the letter embedded. The object that accompanies the letter is clearly drawn and easily recognized.
Peekaboo Farm (Camilla Reid, illustrated by Ingela Arrhenius, Nosy Crow, 2020, 10 pages, $9.99) is part of a series for younger children. The simple things one finds on a farm — a barn, pigs, a cow, etc. — are illustrated with sliders that engage the child over and over.
Older readers who love the tactile while wanting more sophisticated content will be drawn to the Touch and Explore series. Touch and Explore: Animals at Night (Pascale Hedelin, illustrated by Emmanuel Ristord, Twirl, 2020, 14 pages, $14.99) provides information about a variety of animals that hunt or come out at night. Owl, fox, otter, toad, firefly and moth are a few we encounter and learn of their habits. Each tactile experience is different and I must admit I enjoy touching them!
The African savannah is rife with life, and Hello Elephant (Sam Boughton, Templar, 2020, 24 pages, $12.99) introduces the reader to many of these animals. Not only does the rhinoceros have two horns, it is very heavy, is an herbivore, and loves mud because it acts as a sunscreen. Each page has numerous flaps, and some flaps are full pages that fold out. The last display is a four-page fold-out that includes all of the animals, asking the reader to remember all of the names.
The audience for Ultimate Spotlight: Trains (Sophie Prenat, illustrated by Vinciane Schleef, Twirl, 2020, 10 pages, $16.99) could be very large because of the number of people, young and old, who are drawn to trains. Beginning, of course, at the station, the reader is welcomed aboard. Among what follows is information on train travel, then and now, the difference in tracks around the world, and knowledge about some specific trains such as the Eurostar, Orient Express and maglev freight. There are flaps, tabs, wheels to turn: a tactile delight.
I have always loved receiving mail, so I was drawn to Magic Mail (Joshua Jay, Chronicle, 2020, $19.99). The container is a mailbox, stuffed with materials to keep a reader involved. A magician is on a worldwide tour and sends letters and postcards from every place he performs. The materials include a map, 25 postcards, six letters, ephemera, recipes, origami instructions, magic tricks, codes and ciphers! There is one blank postcard for the recipient of this treasure trove to send to the author.
Picture books
So much of our life, today, is spent inside. Outside In (Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Cindy Derby, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020, 40 pages, $17.99) reminds us of the beauty and nourishment we receive from the outside. Imaginative text and expressionistic art combine their beauty to lure us back outside.
Words that are not used can disappear. The author of The Keeper of Wild Words (Brooke Smith, illustrated by Madeline Kloepper, Chronicle Books, 2020, 50 pages, $18.99) was astounded to find that the Oxford Junior Dictionary had removed over 100 words relating to nature to replace them with words such as analog, creep, database and voicemail. Her response was to create this story of a young girl and her grandmother spending a day in nature locating some of the missing words in order to preserve them. A pocket at the end of the book is provided for readers to keep words that are important to them.
Using the familiar rhyme scheme of “This Is the House That Jack Built,” the author and illustrator combine for a lyric and visually beautiful tale of The Nest That Wren Built (Randi Sonenshine, illustrated by Anne Hunter, Candlewick Press, 2020, 32 pages, $16.99). Elegant words call for this to be read aloud. I also learned a great deal. Wrens put a spider egg sac in the new nest so the hatching spiders will eat the mites that can harm the fledglings! This is my favorite picture book of the year.
With the exuberance of a child about 10 years old, young African American boys share with us all the things that they are in I Am Every Good Thing (Derrick Barnes, illustrated by Gordon C. James, Nancy Paulsen Books, 2020, 30 pages, $17.99). Each depicts a different aspect of childhood: a leader, someone seeking the world beyond, a gentleman and a scholar, someone full of creativity and fun, a musician, an athlete, a friend, a miracle and a blessing. “And without a shadow of a doubt, I am worthy to be loved.” The art is as full of life as the text and this is a terrific read-aloud book.
Nonfiction
The award-winning collaborative team of Sandra Jordan and Jan Greenberg is known for their outstanding books about art and artists. The duo’s World of Glass: The Art of Dale Chihuly (Abrams, 2020, 60 pages, $22.99) is a stunning production, a book in which they capture the Chihuly magic. His vibrant, large installations shine in this oversized format filled with vigorous full-color and full-page photographs.
Biographical information is combined with inspirations that led to his magnificent forms. What is made clear throughout is that though the inspiration is his, the product comes from a team. There are chapter notes, a selected bibliography and a listing of where to see the artworks of Dale Chihuly. I hope you were able to see his exhibition at the Dallas Arboretum a few years ago. My favorite piece there is the cover art of this book. You can also see his work at the Dallas Museum of Art. Do not miss a chance to own and display this book.
Some people just like to know “stuff”. National Geographic Kids understands that and has produced The Coolest Stuff on Earth: A Closer Look at the Weird, Wild, and Wonderful (Brenda Scott Royce, National Geographic Kids, 2020, 191 pages, $19.99). Containing chapters on magnificent marvels, spectacular sports, shocking science and history’s mysteries, among others, there is something for everyone. Using an oversize format, the excellent photographs and textual insets are arranged to keep one’s interest.
Beneath the Waves (Lily Murray, illustrated by Helen Ahpornsiri, Big Picture Press, 2020, 60 pages, $22) is a world few of us comprehend. Divided into the coast, tropics, open ocean and polar waters, this world is brought to life for us. The art is graceful collages composed of dried and pressed seaweed, coastal flowers and a few garden plants. Beauty and intrigue combined.
Going to a zoo is a fun experience, but What Do You Do If You Work at the Zoo? (Steve Jenkins and Robin Page, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020, 36 pages, $17.99). Of course, you feed and care for the animals, but the book focuses on unusual tasks. You might rub an aardvark’s ears with sunscreen to keep them from getting sunburned. Or, you might give an elephant a pedicure. How about tickling a tapir with a rake or serenading a seal? These fun but necessary actions will regale a young reader.
Young adult novels
“One day after the emperor had died and been eaten, the call went out to select his successor.” How is that for an opening sentence? One contestant each from the five houses of the Etrusian Empire is selected. But something goes wrong; the expected contestants are skipped over for competitors not considered worthy. House of Dragons (Jessica Cluess, Random House, 2020, 434 pages, $18.99) tells a tale of intrigue, deceit, competition and combat. It is also a tale of resilience, compassion, honor and love. The four events that constitute the test to become emperor provide a setting for a complex and engaging story of people and dragons.
In Forged in Fire and Stars (Andrea Robertson, Philomel Books, 2020, 369 pages, $18.99), Ara is the heir to the Loresmith, but she has stopped believing in the legends and gods of her country. However, when the lost princess and prince of her captured country appear in her small village, she is persuaded to join them in the quest to retake the country. The first step is for Ara to become the Loresmith, proving her worth to the gods. Filled with adventure, danger and treachery, the book reads as smoothly as a tale told by a fire. I look forward to the next in the obvious series.
Melissa de la Cruz, New York Times bestselling author, begins a new series with The Queen’s Assassin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2020, 374 pages, $18.99). Shadow has grown up in a small village, mentored and cared for by her mother’s Guild friends. Her mother is an important member of court, and now that Shadow is 18, she is expected to take her place at court. Shadow has a different destiny in mind, to become a member of the Guild and the Queen’s assassin. How she undertakes her quest makes for an intricate tale of treachery and derring-do, with romance thrown into the mix.
Master storyteller Rick Riordan completes the Trials of Apollo cycle with the fifth book, The Tower of Nero (Disney Hyperion, 2020, 416 pages, $19.99). Apollo, thrown from Olympus into the form of the mortal Lester Papadopoulos, has endured many battles and trials, aided by some demigods. Does he regain his place and what does he face in this final action-packed novel, with numerous cliff-hanging chapter endings?
Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo always surprises with each novel. Raymie Nightingale (Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick Press, 2020, 263 pages, $16.99) is a wistful tale of three girls who become friends under unusual circumstances. Ramie’s father has deserted her family, and she wants to win a local contest, have her picture in the paper, have her father see it and come home. The three girls, as different as is possible, meet while taking baton-twirling lessons. In this book redolent of small-town life, each girl changes over the time they become friends.
You will find these books and more at the Denton Public Library. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of these works. Stop by and peruse and possibly purchase.