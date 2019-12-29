I am sure you have experienced being the 22nd person in line for a book on hold at the Denton Public Library. That means the book is a sure-fire winner for the readers in our community. This column will highlight some of the most popular books that just don’t stay on the shelves in the Denton libraries, so if you have not been aware of them, now you will be.
Recently declassified files, diaries and oral histories have led to D-Day Girls: The Spies Who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis, and Helped Win World War II (Sarah Rose, Crown Publishing, 2019, 384 pages, $28). England was running low on manpower in 1942, and plans were in the works for the invasion of France. The Special Operations Executive was created to drop spies into France as a professional fifth column to organize the resistance for support of the invasion. With much reluctance, it was decided to include women, so those with dual British-French citizenship and fluency in both languages were sought.
Thirty-nine women participated and 14 were killed. They suffered torture and deprivation, but not one gave information to the enemy. Though France’s Charles de Gaulle would not recognize the contribution of these women, Dwight D. Eisenhower stated that the strategic sabotage of these irregulars shortened the war by six months, saving many lives. Sarah Rose’s book is meticulously researched but reads like fiction, bringing to life a segment of the story of World War II that has been in the shadows until now.
It is hard for me to understand those citizens of a country at war who are sympathetic to or working for its enemies. The Fifth Column (Andrew Gross, Minotaur Books, 2019, 325 pages, $28.99) is set in New York City during the days before and shortly after America’s entrance into World War II. Charles, recently out of prison and trying to re-establish a connection with his wife and daughter, suspects neighbors in his wife’s apartment building of being Nazi sympathizers. No one believes him, as who would believe that the Bauers — such nice upstanding people from Switzerland — would wish our country harm? The book picks up tempo as Charles’ suspicions lead to the revelation of a spy in the State Department and a kidnapping.
Fans of Jojo Moyes know what to expect from one of her books. There will be first and foremost a good story, a bit of humor and usually a touch of romance. The Giver of Stars (Jojo Moyes, Viking, 2019, 390 pages, $28) does not disappoint. Alice, a naive English woman in the 1930s, longs to get away from her stifling family. After a whirlwind courtship, she marries an American and leaves for the United States, dreaming of her joyous new life in a modern American city.
Alas, she ends up in the hills of Kentucky in a barren mining town. Alice breaks out of her strange marriage by joining the Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky, and learning from experience and her new friend Margery how to stand up for herself. If you find this story intriguing, I would suggest you also read The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson, reviewed earlier in the year in my column. It is a more profound exploration of many of same topics in the same setting.
in the Lake (Laura Lippman, HarperCollins, 2019, 337 pages, $26.99) has been selected by BookPage as the No. 2 best mystery of 2019. Set in Baltimore in the 1960s, the book has two main characters, each hungry for something more than their present life provides.
Maddie is a Jewish housewife who leaves her sheltered home to “become something.” Her aspirations as a teenager have been smothered in domesticity and she longs to be a reporter and eventually a columnist. Her narcissistic drive leads her to pursue two murders (actual crimes in Baltimore in that time) regardless of the fallout for others who are hurt by her actions.
Cleo is an African American woman who wants a happy life filled with love and nice things. She is one of the murdered characters, and her viewpoint is presented in chapters set in italics. Her “ghost” constantly chastises Maddie for messing in her life.
In a unique style, several minor characters whom Maddie meets in her quest also are given a one-chapter “voice.” These chapters help to set the type of life one led in the 1960s. The moral ambiguity of the book firmly places it within the noir genre!
Speaking of noir, Magic for Liars (Sarah Gailey, Tor, 2019, 333 pages, $25.99) is an off-the-wall, profanity-laced tale of a California PI who is hired by the headmaster of a private school to investigate the death of a teacher.
There are several intriguing twists, among them that the school is for young mages and magic abounds in this world, and that the PI’s twin sister is a teacher at the school. They have been estranged for many years because Ivy has no magic and Tabitha is very magically talented. As one might expect in such a fertile environment, there are many side stories to lead Ivy astray, but the ending is quite an original surprise.
I do like a complex story well told, so I have saved my favorite for last. The Lost Queen (Signe Pike, Touchstone, 2018, 527 pages, $27.99) is set in sixth-century Scotland, introducing us to Languoreth, the daughter of a petty king who is promised to a son of the high king, but loves a warrior who follows the Old Ways. Her twin brother Lailoken is destined to be a Wisdom Keeper.
Following them from the age of 10 until their 30s, we are immersed in a tale fraught with court intrigues, the invasion of the Angles into the isles of Britain, the rise of Emrys Pendragon and his warriors, and the clash between the new religion of Christianity and the Old Ways of the gods.
If you get a sense of a relation to the Arthurian legend, it is based in the belief some have that it has been geographically misplaced to Wales, and should be set in Scotland. Languoreth’s name can be found in historical records, but knowledge of her has been lost. The Lost Queen rectifies that. I found myself rereading sentences, just for the beauty of the phraseology. I hated for the book to end, but am delighted that it is the first in a trilogy, so I am looking forward to the sequels.
